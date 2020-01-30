MIAMI — Once again, the toughness of scheduling may have been the reason the Northeastern A&M men were able to gut out an 83-81 victory over Eastern Oklahoma State College.

Julian Woods had tied the game at 81 for the Mountaineers on a 12-foot jumper with 14.8 seconds remaining.

But freshman Kalil Camara’s midrange jumper off a rebound and a miss with 1.5 seconds left gave NEO it’s seventh win in eight conference wins.

“We are seasoned in this type of game,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “I don’t know how many overtimes and close games at the end — we know how to win those games. We’ve been on the ropes before and we don’t back down.”

It was the fifth game decided by three or fewer points and NEO has been taken to overtime once,

The Norsemen held a 45-41 lead at intermission and clung to a six-point advantage with 19:18 left in the game.

But Eastern came barreling back and used back-to-back treys by G’Quavious Lennox to go up 54-48.

Then it was NEO’s turn to rally and the Norse grabbed a 64-61 lead with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

There were seven ties down the stretch, including the one caused by Woods.

NEO ran its spread offense, which is designed to get the ball to NJCAA Region 2 Player of the Week Rudi Williams.

“They were doubling him, so Kalil got the ball and kinda drove it with the spacing he had,” Jackson said. “It got back to him and he drilled a great mid-range jumper.”

Kamara finished with seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and four deflections.

“He has the resilience and intestinal fortitude to really step up and make plays,” Jackson said. “He’s not afraid of moments. That’s big for him.”

One could tell Eastern coach Scott Edgar is a branch off the Nolan Richardson coaching tree, using lots of pressure against the Norsemen, forcing 15 turnovers.

Edgar was an assistant under Richardson when Tulsa won an NIT title then spent six seasons at Arkansas before becoming a head coach.

“Scott gets his guys to play hard,” Jackson said. “He’s a heck of a coach. I respect him like none other. He and Bill Muse (Connors State head coach) are the two guys I respect the most in this conference. There is a reason for it.

“He presses us. I don’t know what defense he’s going to call — he’s probably got 17. When we prepare for Eastern, we just prepare to be strong with the ball and attack the rim.”

The game wrapped up the front side of Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play for the Norsemen, who are 7-1 in league play and 14-6 overall.

“If we go 14-2 again — that what we won it with last year — I will take that,” Jackson said.

The Norse traveled to Seminole State Thursday night.

“The majority of our tough rough road games are out of the way,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of games at home left.

Samkelo Cele logged a double double for the Golden Norsemen with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Williams finished with 20 points and eight assists while Nikita Konstantynovski logged 14 points and eight rebounds.

Taylor Gonzales joined them in double figures with 12 points.

Also scoring for NEO were James Franklin Jr., four; Jadan Graves, three, and Tyren Collins two.

Lennox was the Mountaineers’ leading scorer with 23 points.

Julian Woods added 20 and Kariim Byrd tallied 11.