MIAMI — To say that the Northeastern A&M women got one of those “much needed” wins is an understatement.

The Lady Norse broke a rare four-game losing streak by cruising to a 79-66 victory over Eastern Oklahoma State College here Monday, Jan. 27.

“A ‘W’ is a ‘W.’ You take them any way you can, especially with this group so our dauber won’t be down,” Lady Norse coach Jim Rowland said. “I am happy that we got a win. I am happy for them that they climbed out of this four-game streak that we had.

“It’s about us not allowing that to affect us, and it hadn’t. I was wanting this win really bad for them.”

The win was the first for NEO since a 69-49 thrashing of Northern Oklahoma-Enid here on Jan. 9.

Three of the four losses have been on the road at Connors State, Murray State and Western State as well as a six-point setback at home with Redlands.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement with this group, but I feel if we just hit shots and stay within the moment and not allow some distractions get to us, this team could be good,” Rowland said. “We are young. At any one time, I can have five freshmen on the floor if I wanted to.”

The game wrapped up the first half of the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule for NEO — now 9-9 overall and 4-4 in league play.

While there was a 13-point margin of victory Monday night, the game was tight in the first half. There were five ties and 15 lead changes, all in the first half and seven in the second quarter.

“They came out with a lot of energy,” Rowland said. “I thought the turning of the game came right before halftime. Kayla Shepperd comes into the game and we go up by six at halftime. In the second quarter, I thought we got them down.”

The Lady Norse held a 19-14 advantage in the third quarter (shooting 53% from the field) and then outscored Eastern by two in the final stanza.

NEO led by as many as 19 points midway through the fourth quarter.

The Lady Norse had four players score in double figures, topped by Ivvana Murillo’s 18 points.

Shepperd contributed 16 off the bench and starters Gabriela Chivata and Eliska Stebetakova added 14 each.

“That’s a sign I always feel we can do — we can score,” Rowland said. “We can have those type games with everybody like that.”

Others with points for NEO were Koreea Kirksey with nine, Emily McAdams five and Dariann Myles three.

Murillo had a double double, grabbing 15 rebounds, including 12 on the defensive end.

Tijanae Simmons and Kenzie Eskiel had 18 and 17, respectively, for the Lady Mountaineers (12-10 and 4-4).