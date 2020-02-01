By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Local girls more than held their own on a major stage at one of the nation’s premier gymnastics competition.

More than 1,600 girls competed in the high-powered athletic wars staged in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Two members of Bartlesville Gymnastics sponsored by Phillips 66 Company surged to second place All-Around in their respective divisions — Halle Hirrlinger (Level 7, Senior A) and Dara Dennis (Level 8, Senior B).

Hirrlinger floated and soared to second place on the uneven bars (9.55) to record her highest individual finish. She scored 36.65 All-Around points.

Dennis displayed maximum grace and smoothest on the floor exercise to finish as the silver medalist (9.575). Her All-Around score was 37.425.

Bartlesville nailed down a handful of gold-medal efforts.

Lisa Smith (Level 9. Junior A) was untouchable by the rest of the field on the floor exercise (9.4).

In the Level 9, Junior B battles, Madelyn Stuart also dialed up the championship on the floor exercise (9.3).

Lydia Pierce (Level 7, Junior B) unleashed a mighty thrust to win on the vault (8.9).

Bartlesville warriors that finished third All-Around included Stuart and Pierce.

Adding a special touch to Bartlesville’s accomplishments was the fact that “this was the first time any of these gymnasts have competed in this competition,” said Bartlesville Gymnastics Head Coach/Director Lorrie Bertolet.

In the Level 9 competition, Stuart and Smith both nailed down first place on the floor exercise, despite being the first ones up and then having to nervously watched as challenger after challenger went after their scores.

“I was nervous about the Level 9 girls starting out first on the floor, because scores tend to rise during the session,” Bertolet said. “As we completely the other events, I kept watching the floor scores as they were put on the board. I was so happy but shocked that they held and both girls won that event.”

Bertolet also praised Dennis’ accomplishments — in her return from an injury that had sidelined her all season.

“Dara did such a beautiful floor routine,” said Bertolet. “Everything seemed to stop and all the audience and coaches stopped to watch.”

Although the gymnasts displayed expected flaws, Bertolet felt energized about their potential.

“We had some ups and downs over the weekend, but even with the mistakes, every competition is a learning tool for them to understand and control their emotions and their nerves,” she said. “All-in-all, it was a great experience for all of the gymnasts.”

Bartlesville results

Level 9 (Junior A)

Lisa Smith

Beam: 8.9 (4th), Floor: 9.4 (1st)

Level 9 (Junior B)

Madelyn Stuart

All-Around: 35.95 (3rd) — Vault: 8.5 (9th), Bars: 9.05 (6th), Beam: 9.1 (4th), Floor: 9.3 (1st).

Level 9 (Senior A)

Isa Highfield

Bars: 8.8 (6th)

Level 7 (Junior B)

Lydia Pierce

All-Around: 36.6 (3rd) — Vault: 8.9 (1st), Bars: 9.125 (6th), Beam: 9.375 (3rd), Floor: 9.2 (10th).

Scout Offutt

All-Around: 36.025 (8th) — Vault: 8.2 (11th), Bars: 9.15 (5th), Beam: 9.225 (8th), Floor: 9.45 (4th).

Level 7 (Senior A)

Halle Hirrlinger

All-Around: 36.65 (2nd) — Vault: 8.9 (6th), Bars: 9.3 (3rd), Beam: 9.55 (2nd), Floor: 8.9 (13th).

Grace Prince

All-Around: 34.65 (10th) — Vault: 7.8 (16th), Bars: 8.25 (12th), Beam: 9.4 (3rd), Floor: 9.15 (8th)

Level 8 (Senior B)

Dara Dennis

All-Around: 37.425 (2nd) — Vault: 9.05 (3rd), Bars: 9.5 (4th), Beam: 9.3 (3rd), Floor: 9.575 (2nd).

Level 8 (Junior B)

Mallory Stephens

All-Around: 36.95 (4th) — Vault: 9.0 (4th), Bars: 9.275 (6th), Beam: 9.3 (4th), Floor: 9.375 (3rd).

Level 8 (Junior A)

Raynie Ketcher

All-Around: 35.75 (7th) — Vault: 8.5 (9th), Bars: 8.525 (13th), Beam: 9.225 (6th).

Cadence Kirby

All-Around: 35.7 (8th) — Vault: 8.575 (7th), Bars: 8.65 (11th), Beam: 9.0 (4th), Floor: 9.475 (3rd).