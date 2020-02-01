Following are summaries of some of Friday’s area high school action.

Follow-up reports are planned for Tuesday’s weekend wrapup.

In Copan, the Barnsdall boys continued to late-season surge by downing the host Hornets, 90-55.

Earlier this season, Barnsdall won by just 12 against Copan, 58-46.

Barnsdall improved to 8-9 while winning its third straight.

Copan — which is battling through the roughest part of its schedule — fell to 7-12 and suffered an eight-straight loss, although four of those defeats were by four points or fewer.

Dewey boys fell to Sperry, 50-29, at Sperry.

Dewey fell to 3-14 and will be focused on getting its first win since Jan. 23 when it plays next Tuesday at Nowata.

Dewey girls put together one of their best efforts of the season to beat Sperry in overtime, 42-36.

This was an excellent bounce-back effort for the Lady Doggers, who were coming off a three-game losing streak.

They also avenged an earlier season loss to Sperry, 46-36.

Dewey girls are now 8-9 and within reach of the 12-win regular season standard that head coach David Vann has set.

Caney Valley girls recorded a satisfying 46-35 win against Nowata, at Nowata.

Caney Valley went two games above .500 (9-7) by recording its second-straight win.

The Lady Trojans also put 45-plus points on the board for just the fifth time this season.

Nowata, which is have a much improved season, fell to 8-9 with its second-straight defeat.

Nowata boys — who are ranked No. 16 in the state — outlasted the Caney Valley Trojans, 61-50.

Nowata improved to 14-3 while recovering from a loss last week to Roland.

Caney Valley lost for just the fourth time this season in 16 games.

The 50 points scored was its fewest in three games.