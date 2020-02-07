By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Despite a rash of injuries or illnesses, the Bartlesville High School wrestling team appears to be winding up the regular season with a rush of success and a buildup of momentum for the postseason.

On Tuesday, the Bruins powered past Barnsdall, 71-11, in a dual match clash at Barnsdall.

Colby Strachan (106 pounds), Tarun Vinodkumar (113), Eli Blankenship (126), Eli Boone (132), Noah Loyd (138), Duke McGill (145), Laken Clowdus (170), Carter Manley (182), Cody Peters (195) and Jaden James (220) each recorded a pin for the Bruins, while Carter Manley (182) and John Dixon (heavyweight) collected forfeit wins.

Barnsdall’s Joe Cole (160) rallied to beat Jakob Hammack to post one of the Barnsdall wins.

Evan Gunter (120) lost after taking his opponent into the third period.

Gunter returned to action following an injury that has cost him most the season.

Boone filled in for injured starter Kamron Parra, Bruin head coach Josh Pulsifer noted..

Loyd — a first-year grappler — trailed his match the entire way until he registered a pin.

“This was a big win for a first varsity start,” Pulsifer said.

McGill scrapped to a 10-0 lead. In the third period, Pulsifer decided to start McGill in the up possession. The strategy worked, as McGill turned his opponent, with about 20 seconds left, to record the fall.

Hammack tied Cole in the second period, but Cole came on strong to rack up the win.

Dixon filled in at heavyweight in order to provide the Bruins some forfeit points.

He normally wrestles at a lower weight class.

Illness kept some Bruins out of the match, incuding Gilkey “who wanted to wrestle,” but had missed school, Pulsifer noted.

Next up, the Bruins are set to compete this weekend at Cleveland High School in the Will Rogers Conference tourney, Bruin head coach Josh Pulsifer said.

He has set his primary lineup as Strachan (106), Vinodkumar (113), Gunter (120), Boone (126), Ethan Gilkey (138), McGill (145), Childress (152), Hammack (160), Clowdus (170), Peters (182), Dixon (195), James (220) and Ridge Brewington (heavyweight).

Bartlesville might be open at 132 pounds unless Kamron Parra has healed sufficiently, Pulsifer said.

He’s also taking Manley (160) and Collin Miller (145).

“We’ll trying to put as many points on the board as we can,” Pulsifer said.

Last year, the Bruins won the conference tourney —the first tourney win during Pulsifer’s tenure.

“There’s a chance we could win it again,” despite going in empty possibly at 132 pounds.

Bartlesville also recorded a big feat last weekend by winning a tourney at Will Rogers High School, with some teams bring a mix of varsity and varsity wrestlers, proscribed by the state’s limits on how many tournaments a wrestler might participate in.

The Bruins’ triumph was made more impressive by the fact they didn’t enter anyone in the 106, 126, 195 and 220 weight classes.

Parra (132), Gilkey (138) and McGill (145) all won their weight division titles.

Manley (170) and Peters (182) came in second.

Gunter (120), Hammack (160) and Brewington (heavyweight) finished four, while Collin Miller (152) grabbed sixth place.

Bartlesville entered one of its girls’ wrestlers, Raylee Hill, in the 113-pound division.

“She didn’t win any matches, but she attempted to score points,” Pulsifer said.