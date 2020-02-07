By Mike Tupa

The close loss syndrome continued to plague the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team.

McPherson (Kan.) rallied from a 38-26 halftime deficit to tip the OKWU Lady Eagles, 68-61, on Wednesday afternoon at the Mueller Sports Center.

The Lady Eagles (13-11, 9-10) suffered their sixth setback by 10-or-fewer points, all in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

But, OKWU remains lodged in the upper division of the KCAC women’s standings.

Danae Goodwin turned in a king-sized effort for OKWU in Wednesday’s loss — she scored 17 points, captured nine rebounds, notched three assists and made two steals.

With 2:43 left, the Lady Eagles led, 59-56, on a deuce by Nicole Ickes.

McPherson tied it up, 59-59, at the 2:36 mark and never trailed again.

OKWU climbed back to within two, 63-61, on a bucket by Goodwin with just 51 ticks left.

But, OKWU misfired on a three-point attempt at the 18-second mark that would have made it a one-point game.

Two technical foul free throws by McPherson sealed it.

Brittan Garrett added nine points and three rebounds, followed by Makayla Watkins with eight points, six boards and six assists.

The Lady Eagles have been playing the past few games without veteran starter Amanda Hart.

Next up, OKWU boards the bus Saturday for Wichita, Kan., to play Friends (Kan.) University.

McPherson 68, OKWU 61

McPherson 13-13-22-20—68

OKWU 19-19-13-10—61

McPherson (Kan.)

Elle Gillen 0-6 2-2 2, Danielle Holt 1-3 2-6 4, Brittany Roberts 9-12 3-8 21, Kyrstin Branscum 3-5 0-0 6, Maison Moseley 4-11 5-7 14, Taylor Osborn 0-3 0-0 0, Kenajah Upchurch 0-3 0-0 0, Tatum Griffin 0-2 0-0 0, Victoria Ates 1-1 0-0 2, Britney Jarvis 3-6 0-0 8, Haley Hurst 2-4 2-4 6, Brittni Harlow 0-0 2-2 2, Molly Schultehenrich 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 24-58 17-31 68

Oklahoma Wesleyan

Danae Goodwin 5-15 6-6 17, Makayla Watkins 3-10 0-0 8, Nicole Ickes 3-7 0-0 7, Brittan Garrett 3-7 0-0 9, Ashley Cook 2-7 0-0 6, Essence Tolson 2-3 0-0 4, Caitlin Flackman 0-0 0-0 0, Desirea Williams 0-1 3-6 3, Melanie Williams 2-2 2-2 6, Cierra Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, River Jefferies 0-2 1-2 1, Celeste Clement 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 12-16 61