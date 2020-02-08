CHECOTAH — Ulises Mora of Miami was named the outstanding lifter in the deadlift during the Wildcat Invitational powerlifting meet here Friday, Feb. 7

Mora won the 132-pound weight division with a total of 870 pounds.

He had a 290-pound squat, 190-pound bench press and a 390-pound deadlift.

Mora was one of four individual winners and 11 medalists for the Wardogs, who breezed to the team title.

Other individual winners with their totals were Hayden Burkybile, 145 pounds, 370, 220, 420, 1010; Leslie Lacy, 157 pounds, 320, 210, 405, 935; Billy Owens 198 pounds, 410, 240, 425, 1,075, and Trenton Spunaugle, 275 pounds, 515, 290, 505, 1,310.

The Wardogs rolled up 263 team points to win the championship by 77 points.

Poteau was second at 186 and Durant third with 179 points.

Rounding out the team totals were Muskogee, 109; McAlester, 106; Sallisaw, 80; Fort Gibson, 76; Locust Grove, 70; Mannford, 57, and Checotah, 36.

Miami also got second-place finishes from Sierra Burrow at 123, John Berryman at 157 and Clay McCormick at 220.

Individual results for MHS at the meet (with their total weight) were:

123 — Sierra Burrow, second, 600; Jade White, third, 595

132 — Ulises Mora, first, 870; Alyssa Pendergraft, 10th, 615

145 — Hayden Burkybile, first, 1,010

157 — Leslie Lacy, first, 935; John Berryman, second, 900; Carson Folks, 855

181 — Colton Wyrick, fourth, 960

198 — Billy Owens, first, 1,075

220 — Clay McCormick, second, 1,215, Cole Horn, tie for 10th, 1,000

242 — Brian Cox, eighth, 865

275 — Trenton Spunaugle, first 1,310; Kadyn Thompson, 12th, 960

Hwt — Ethan Wonders, 14th, 1,010; Blake O’Banion, 17th, 950; Jacob Beebe, 19th, 925