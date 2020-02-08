“You’ll have to answer

To your own

Pressure …

Nowhere to look but inside

Where we all respond to

Pressure.”

— Billy Joel

By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Donnie Bostwick faces the unenviable task of playing tension against having fun for his Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball team.

The experienced mentor has proven in past glorious seasons he has crafted that gift — the ability to guide his teams through crunch time strain to a satisfying destination.

But, it’s not an exact science.

The Eagles are currently fighting through a squeeze tighter than Seymour’s carnivorous plant Audrey II.

OKWU is in a seven-team crush atop the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings — with just five games remaining.

This heptad of strong-handed heavies include Ottawa (14-5), OKWU (14-5), Bethel (13-6), McPherson (13-7), Friends (13-7), Southwestern (12-7) and Kansas Wesleyan (12-7).

Each team is still in contention to win the conference title — each team is in contention to finish anywhere from second to seventh place.

None of these gritty squads can afford a mis-step in this minefield of national tourney implications.

At the same time, Bostwick — who is just five wins shy of his 200th career victory at OKWU — wants his amiable crew to relish the experience.

“We’re sitting in a situation where every game is a tough game,” Bostwick said. I’m trying to get the guys to enjoy the journey. This has been a fun group. They have a lot of fun playing together.”

OKWU next stride through it gauntlet of opportunity is Saturday afternoon at Friends (Kan.) University, in Wichita, Kan.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

In their first meeting (Dec. 11), Friends went on a 14-2 run in the final six minutes to defeat the Eagles, 72-71.

In fact, in their following game, Friends pulled off an identical rally.

“They don’t usually go away,” Bostwick said about Friends. “But, I think their depth gets them a little bit. I hope our depth makes the difference. I’m hoping that will be a big thing.”

Bostwick praised Friends’ focus on playing soundly.

“It’s very difficult to get offensive rebounds because they block out well,” he said. “They’re very physical. .. They have a couple of very good guards. … You’re going to have to fight.”

The same could be said of the Eagles, who are highly dependent on sophomores and freshmen for a big chunk of their production, along with some hard-nosed and talented upper classmen.

Considering that Bostwick graduated eight seniors — all of them in main rotation — off last year’s 30-4 team, this season’s group had to hack through some question marks during the first several weeks.

While they haven’t arrived yet at the Promised Land, they are on promising group with a 19-6 record and tied for first in the conference standings.

“It’s been real fun watching our development, to watch us overcome and get better,” Bostwick said. “Our team is getting better. … I don’t have my go-to All-American. … I have to beat them with depth and effort. I fell like they are going to outwork people and be unselfish.”

Quality depth is another attribute of this year’s OKWU team.

The Eagles are battling now to get back to the NAIA-II National Tournament for the seventh time during Bostwick’s seven years with the program.

By winning the conference out-right, or the postseason conference tourney, the Eagles can punch their ticket. If they can remain among the Top 20 in the national poll, they also should be a lock to make it.

But, the door isn’t closed yet.

Each game is crucial — and yet it’s just a game.

Bostwick wants his players to remember to have fun along with intensity.