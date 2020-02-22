Bartlesville High School’s girls basketball team battled the host Owasso High School Lady Rams with a determined ferocity Friday night.

But, in the end, Owasso barely squeezed out the win in the regular season finale for both teams, 52-48.

Bartlesville had led partway through the fourth quarter, 48-47, and then went into clock-draining mode.

But, Owasso did just enough — a three-pointer and two free throws — in the final 90 seconds to pull in front and hold on.

Bartlesville had an opportunity down the stretch at the free throw line, including two shots in the final 12 seconds.

But a few of the one-pointers failed to find the mark and Owasso nailed two charity tosses to seal it.

Chloe Martin poured in 17 points to lead the Lady Bruins’ offensive attack, followed by Elise Cone with three three-pointers and Lydia Knollmeyer with eight points.

Bartlesville surged to a 6-2 lead early on four points by Martin and two by Lisa Brown.

The Lady Bruins continued to lead throughout the first quarter, bolstered by two three-pointers by Cone and a couple of buckets by Katie Gronigan.

By halftime Owasso led, 33-32.

The game continued to be tight throughout.

A follow-up story is planned in the next edition.