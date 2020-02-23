By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — Three weeks ago, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton asked for a player to “grab the bull by the horns.”

Oklahoma’s Brady Manek had done that against the reeling Cowboys, losers of eight straight as the calendar turned to February.

OSU senior Cam McGriff was trying to be that guy, but hadn’t quite taken over yet.

Saturday, he was in complete control. So were the Cowboys, who rolled to a dominant 83-66 victory over the Sooners inside Gallagher-Iba Arena behind a career day from McGriff in his final Bedlam.

McGriff was a menace inside the paint. He caught fire from 3-point range late. He shut down Manek.

“This game honors hard work and it gives you an opportunity to experience success when you handle it the right way, OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “Cam McGriff’s handled everything that’s been thrown at him for four years the right way.

“He’s worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around. He’s had a good attitude about it. I’m sure there’s been some frustrating moments. But he’s been the type of leader that we needed. And I’m proud that the numbers show up the way they did today.”

OSU (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) again put its new inside-out attack on display, scoring 38 points in the paint and making 9 of 18 3-pointers for a fourth win in six games.

McGriff tied his career high, scoring 28 points. He also had seven rebounds in 34 minutes.

He formed a potent inside trio with freshman center Kalib Boone and sophomore center Yor Anei, too. Boone scored 14 points — 12 in the first half — and grabbed six rebounds. Anei had a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

But it was McGriff who really controlled the game.

He was primarily assigned to Manek, who scored 30 points in the first matchup. McGriff held him to just two points on 1-of-8 shooting, Manek’s lowest scoring total since his freshman year.

“Just being aggressive,” McGriff said. “Over time, it may have worn him down a little bit.”

McGriff scored 16 points in the opening half, rallying the Cowboys from a 10-point deficit. OU’s offense slumbered the final 11 minutes of the half as OSU took a 42-36 lead.

And the Cowboys remained on fire behind McGriff in the second half. They led by as much as 21.

OU (16-11, 6-8) still cut its deficit to six with 9:20 remaining.

McGriff answered with a three-point play. OU’s Austin Reaves followed with a layup. Then, McGriff found his deep shot.

He caught a pass near the left corner, pump faked with Manek nearby. Manek didn’t move. McGriff faked again. No movement again.

Finally, he shot the 3-pointer. It went in.

Then Jonathan Laurent made one. McGriff followed with another. Later, McGriff dropped a high-arching 3 over Manek again.

It was McGriff’s fourth 3-pointer. OSU had its biggest lead with 3:50 remaining.

McGriff’s best work was complete.

“Coach has been preaching to me throughout the whole season to play inside-out,” McGriff said. “I really just honed in on that and owned it for these past couple of months. And it’s worked well in our team’s favor.”

——-

KU tips No. 1 Baylor

WACO, Texas (TNS) — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades stepped in front of Bill Self and extended his right hand, offering congratulations to the Kansas basketball coach as Self exited the Ferrell Center interview room following the Jayhawks’ 64-61 victory over the Bears.

“I was just telling somebody this — let’s just go and make it a best-of-three in Kansas City. That’d be fun,” Self, KU’s 17-year coach told Rhoades, who also undoubtedly would enjoy a tie-breaking third game between the teams in the Big 12 tournament finale on March 14 in the Sprint Center.

KU senior center Udoka Azubuike scored 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds (with three blocked shots) in a clutch Saturday road performance that helped No. 3-ranked KU move into a tie for first place in the Big 12 standings with No. 1-ranked Baylor.

The Bears (24-2, 13-1) defeated the Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1) 67-55 on Jan. 11 in Allen Fieldhouse.

“The kids are excited. They deserve to be. It was a great game,” Self said of a marquee showdown in which KU led by as many as 11 points in the second half only to see Baylor fight until the end.

Jared Butler’s last-second three — one that would have forced overtime — was well guarded by Devon Dotson (13 points, three assists, two steals, two turnovers) and misfired at the buzzer.

“I think it means a lot to our guys, a lot more than the league race. We didn’t talk league race,” said Self, who was part of a wild victory celebration in the locker room that included his slapping hands with Azubuike.

Both men wore big smiles.

“They beat us the first time at home,” Self said. “They controlled the game at home a lot more than they controlled the game here. We were motivated to play a highly-competitive game in a great atmosphere with a lot of eyeballs watching.”

Seven-foot center Azubuike acknowledged that he “was kind of emotional” after the game. He piled up his impressive stat line in 36 minutes. Backup big man David McCormack had four points and one rebound in four foul-plagued minutes.

“A lot of people say, ‘Can’t do this or do that,’ all my life,” said Delta, Nigeria native Azubuike, who had just six points in the first meeting between KU and BU in Lawrence.

“I have been looked down on everything. Giving it all to my teammates makes me emotional. Coming in (to the game) people were saying all kind of stuff, doubting me and stuff. My teammates did a good job giving me the ball.”

Azubuike didn’t point out where the criticism came from. Certainly not from KU’s camp.

“He was great. That’s about as well overall as I’ve seen him play,” Self said, adding, “he probably made himself a little bit of money today (with several NBA scouts watching). He had nine dunks (actually eight), which is incredible. Dot (Dotson) gave him a couple. Marcus (Garrett, nine points, seven assists , four rebounds, 32 minutes) gave him several. He’s able to finish as well as anybody when the ball is above the rim.”

Garrett, whose foul trouble prevented him from guarding Butler (19 points, six rebounds, six assists) as much as planned, said Azubuike was “unbelievable, protecting the rim, catching lobs, scoring when he got the ball down low, offensive rebounds, everything.”

Baylor had its 23-game winning streak snapped by the Jayhawks, who have won 12 in a row now. The Bears didn’t quit when trailing by 11 points (48-37) with 11:43 left. It was 52-44 at the 7:48 mark and 62-55 with 32 seconds to play. Butler hit a three and, after a turnover on Ochai Agbaji against the press, MaCio Teague drilled a three to cut the gap to 62-61 at with 18 seconds remaining.

Isaiah Moss, who scored 11 points, hit two free throws with eight seconds left to make it 64-61. Needing a stop on the final Baylor possession, KU coach Self elected to not foul. Butler, well-guarded by Dotson, hoisted an errant last-second three.

“We talked about, ‘What do you want to do: foul or guard them?’ We said, ‘Let’s guard ‘em,’” Self said, noting that he didn’t want to chance Baylor making one free throw and then grabbing an offensive rebound.

“Fortunately he missed the shot, but he was guarded.”

Garrett said Dotson did a fine job on the final shot by Butler, who was 4 of 10 from three-point range.

“Great defense by Devon. He kept a hand in his face,” Garrett said. “He tried to make him take a tough shot, play up so if he did go by he’d have to make a layup.”

Noted Dotson: “We knew they’d try to take a three. I wanted to make it tough on him, get a hand in the face. We talked it out, communicated, hoping it didn’t go in. I tried to contest as well as I could the last play.”

Butler took the missed shot in stride, saying, “It wasn’t super-wide open, but it was a good-enough look. I’m really thankful for coach (Scott) Drew allowing me to shoot the ball. I guess it just wasn’t supposed to go in, but I thought it was supposed to go in.”

Self was bothered by his team’s failure to put away the Bears — “We had a bad turnover, a bad one late. The game is never over, but, gosh dang, we made a couple mistakes you can’t make. Still, we kept grinding. Gosh, we competed. The guys hung in there. As you can tell, I’m a little wired and fired up. I know our kids are fired up. They deserve to be.”

KU, now deadlocked with Baylor, will next meet Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Monday in Allen Fieldhouse. Baylor, meanwhile, will meet Kansas State Tuesday in Waco.

“I liked the first game against Kansas better than this one,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game. “But, that’s the great thing about the league. You get to play everybody twice and make adjustments.”

In this case, as Self told Baylor athletic director Rhoades, the squads could meet again in Kansas City.

Or …

“I told coach Self before the game that I hope we see them again, but I hope it’s in the Final Four,” Drew said. “I thought it was a great showcase for the Big 12 today. You had two teams play extremely hard. I’m proud of how we battled back at the end.”

———

GAME NOTES

Baylor went 8 of 15 from the free-throw line; KU 7 of 10. … Kansas has won 12 straight games. KU’s last loss was to Baylor, 67-55, on Jan. 11 in Allen Fieldhouse. … Baylor had entered that first game against KU 0-16 in games played in the fieldhouse. … Kansas leads the all-time series against Baylor, 33-6. … KU is 14-3 versus BU in Ferrell Center. … The Jayhawks have won six of the last seven games in Waco, Texas. KU won last season in Waco, 73-68. … Bill Self is 25-5 versus Baylor as KU coach. … Self is 704-214 in 27 seasons overall as a head coach (at KU, Illinois, Tulsa and Oral Roberts). His record at KU is 497-109 overall. … Kansas is 2,298-862 all-time… KU snapped BU’s 23 game win streak. … No. 1 Baylor is 27-8 all-time when playing as an AP Top-5 team. Baylor is 6-1 against AP Top 25 teams.

———

TCU stuns WVU

FORT WORTH, Texas (TNS) — Desmond Bane thought he’d won it in regulation.

Bane drove the length of the floor and went hard to the basket for a layup with 0.9 seconds left, a basket that would have given TCU a 57-55 victory over No. 17 West Virginia.

But officials ruled Bane extended his left arm and pushed off WVU’s Jermaine Haley.

“I did,” Bane said, smiling when asked if he pushed off. “But you just don’t call that with 0.9 seconds left. It is what it is.”

Bane could joke about the call afterward because TCU pulled away for a 67-60 victory in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

It was a stunning outcome for a TCU team that had lost nine of its last 11 games, a losing drought that started with a 32-point loss at West Virginia last month.

But TCU (15-12, 6-8 Big 12) didn’t look like the same group that played in Morgantown.

TCU combined for just nine assists in the first meeting. Bane set a career-high with 10 on Saturday.

TCU center Kevin Samuel had just six points and three rebounds in the first meeting. He had a game-high 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting and eight rebounds on Saturday.

West Virginia, meanwhile, struggled from 3-point range (2 for 17) and the free-throw line (8 for 15). It marked the fifth straight Big 12 road loss by West Virginia this season.

“Haven’t made shots. Haven’t made shots,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “The whole thing starts, we’re up by 10, we miss a wide-open 3. They come down and make a 3. We miss another wide-open 3. They come down, score again and all of a sudden they’re back in the game.”

The Mountaineers appeared poised for another blowout victory after going on a 15-1 run in the first half. They were up 31-21 with 3:30 left in the first half.

But TCU closed on an 8-0 run to pull within 31-29 at the break, and then continued its hot stretch early in the second half to go on a combined 19-2 run. A 3-pointer by RJ Nembhard gave the Frogs a 40-33 lead with 15:41 left in the second half.

West Virginia battled back, and it was close until the end.

With the game tied at 55-55, West Virginia had a chance to take the lead, but Taz Sherman missed a jumper with 6 seconds left. Bane came up with a rebound and went the distance before being called for the foul.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon had no issue with the foul call, despite it drawing the ire of the home crowd.

“It seemed like it was the right call on the play,” Dixon said. “I didn’t see it on TV, but we did exactly what we wanted to. We talked about the clock, where it was at going into that last play, getting that rebound, getting that stop, and just going. That’s what we did and gave us a chance to win the game.”

TCU responded in overtime.

Jaire Grayer scored the first points with a 3-pointer for TCU, and then Samuel took over. He scored six of TCU’s 12 points in the extra period, including two free throws with 1:19 left to give TCU a 63-57 lead.

For the game, Samuel made 5 of 6 free throws. He entered shooting just 34% from the line.

“Struggles?” Samuel said, chuckling when asked about his free throws. “I just gained great confidence seeing the ball go in. It’s something I’ve been working on. I try not to think about it.”

For TCU, this win should boost confidence and morale in a season that hasn’t gone as well as desired. But the Frogs have never doubted themselves despite a few lopsided losses.

“We never questioned our ability,” Bane said. “We knew we were capable, and I think that’s what gave us the confidence to keep pushing and keep moving forward. It would be different if we didn’t have the right players.

“It’s just about building the little things day in and day out. Hopefully we’ll build off of it moving forward.”

TCU returns to action at Iowa State on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in Ames.