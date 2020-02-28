By Joe Mussatto

The Oklahoman

Nemanja Bjelica wrapped up Dennis Schroder for an unnecessary take foul, the sort of fast-break stopping foul that occurs a handful of times in every NBA game.

While Bjelica succeeded in fizzling one Thunder fast break, that foul was the beginning of a Kings collapse.

The Thunder topped the Kings 112-108 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in a result that can be traced back to a seemingly innocuous third-quarter sequence.

Bjelica’s foul with 5:20 left in the third quarter was Sacramento’s fourth foul of the quarter. Four fouls against the opposing team triggers rip-move time for Thunder point guard Chris Paul. Sure enough, it took Paul all of nine seconds to catch Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic with his signature rip move.

The Thunder trailed the Kings 80-63 when Paul stepped to the free throw line. Sacramento had led by as many as 19 points.

Paul drained both of his free throws to cut the Kings lead to 15 points. The Thunder attempted 23 free throws in the second half after just six in the first half.

“It put points on the board and the clock stopped,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of the play. “We ended up getting into the bonus very quickly. That was flip-flopped for us in the first quarter. I think anytime you can manufacture points like that, that’s really, really important.”

Five minutes later, the Kings retreated to their bench with only a one-point lead heading into the final frame as the Thunder closed the third quarter on a 22-4 run.

Sacramento, playing without starting point guard De’Aaron Fox, was held without a field goal in the final six minutes of the third quarter.

Bjelica’s take foul and Bogdanovic getting caught on Paul’s rip through were the opening plays of a 15-0 Thunder run, but Paul didn’t remember that as the turning point in the Thunder’s win.

“No, it just helped me cause I hadn’t made a shot,” Paul said. “I remember plays here and there but I always gotta go back and watch it.”

The Thunder cut the Kings lead with reserves Nerlens Noel, Hamidou Diallo and Abdel Nader on the floor.

“We got some stops, we got out in transition,” Donovan said. “Guys did a really, really good job on both ends of the floor. It was that whole group that did a really nice job to get us back in the game.”

Sacramento could have overcome sloppy decision making if it wasn’t for Danilo Gallinari’s fourth-quarter heroics. Gallinari converted an alley-oop dunk to give the Thunder a one point lead with just under six minutes left in the game. He followed that with a 3-pointer.

Gallinari scored a game-high 24 points.

Paul poured in a 3-pointer with 3:32 left to give the Thunder a six-point advantage. Bogdanovic and Harrison Barnes buried clutch shots down the stretch for Sacramento, but a Steven Adams slam and a Paul zigzagging drive and finish in the paint sealed OKC’s win even as Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander committed potentially disastrous late-game turnovers.

Thursday was the Kings’ first and only trip to Oklahoma City this season. The teams split the first two games in Sacramento.

“I think our crowd did a really great job when we got some momentum going,” Donovan said. “I think that energy lifted up a lot of our players to be quite honest with you.”

The Thunder won its fifth consecutive game and is 4-0 since the All-Star break. OKC has a half-game cushion on Utah for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

———

Lakers rout Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — All LeBron James could do was sit on the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench and watch his teammates sleepwalk for the entire first half against a Golden State Warriors team that has the worst record in the NBA and has been decimated by injuries.

James didn’t play because of a sore groin, and his teammates didn’t start playing in earnest until the third quarter, the Lakers finally running away with a 116-86 victory Thursday night at the Chase Center.

“We felt their intensity in the first half. Credit coach Kerr,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of his Warriors counterpart Steve Kerr. “They’ve done a great job keeping their group playing extremely hard and with great intensity and we saw that in the first half.

“We knew we had to match it or exceed it to get a ‘W,’ and we just raised our level in that third quarter, really the whole second half, on the defensive end.”

The Lakers erupted for 40 points in the third quarter to build a 25-point lead. That put the Lakers on the road to their seventh consecutive victory and sent the Warriors to their eighth straight loss.

The Lakers turned up their defense, holding the Warriors to 17 points on 31.6% shooting in the third.

L.A. outscored Golden State 62-34 in the second half by playing with much more determination.

“We came out with an effort defensively that we didn’t have in the first half,” said Anthony Davis, who did his part by scoring 23 points and grabbing six rebounds. He was 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and six for 13 from the field.

“We know that this team likes to get out and run. They like to shoot a three and they feed off their turnovers. They are fourth in the league in forcing turnovers. We had 11 or 12 turnovers in the first half. We can’t afford to do that against a team like this. So, we made sure that we got stops, got out and ran and when we did that we were able to build a lead.”

Rajon Rondo, who started in place of James, had 12 points, six assists and was a plus-17 for the game.

Kyle Kuzma came off the bench to give the Lakers 18 points. Dwight Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Lakers had to know that the Warriors would give their all despite being without All-Star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and despite entering the game with a 12-46 record, easily the worst in the league.

If nothing else, the Warriors play hard, and even with Draymond Green getting ejected in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls, they didn’t back down against the top team in the West.

They stayed close to the Lakers for a half, trailing 54-52.

The Lakers turned the ball over 12 times in the first 24 minutes. They had only nine assists in the first half to 17 for Golden State.

Eric Paschall had 23 points to lead the Warriors.

The Lakers have two games left on this three-game trip, and the hope is that James will be able to play either at Memphis on Saturday or at New Orleans on Sunday.

“Just dealing with some soreness and we’re still two days away from that,” Vogel said. “So, we’ll see what he feels like on Saturday morning, see how he’s feeling.”

———

Sixers top Knicks

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The 76ers have played three straight games against teams that entered Thursday with 17 wins, and while now depleted by injury, they were still facing three of the bottom-feeders in the Eastern Conference.

If the Sixers are going to hold the fort while All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are out, they will have to show a better killer instinct.

On Thursday they had enough to put away one of those 17-win teams, earning a 115-106 win over the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. Yet there was probably much more suspense than needed, especially since the Sixers owned a 20-point lead late in the second quarter.

Even though it wasn’t an artistic win, the Sixers will take it after their 108-94 clunker Wednesday in Cleveland.

The Sixers began the week by taking a 21-point lead then trailing 92-91 after three quarters to another 17-win team, Atlanta. The Sixers eventually pulled away for a 129-112 victory.

The Knicks got within 107-102 when Julius Randle hit one of two free throws with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left.

Tobias Harris, who scored 34 points, then hit a 3-pointer, making it 110-102 with 1:52 remaining, and the Knicks couldn’t respond.

That the Knicks made the Sixers sweat shouldn’t be surprising. Even though the Sixers earned a 4-0 season sweep, the first three wins came by a total of 14 points.

There is no question that Harris has to be the Sixers’ go-to player in the absence of his two All-Star teammates, He got the Sixers going by scoring their first nine points and had 23 by halftime, when the Sixers had a seemingly comfortable 61-46 advantage.

The Sixers (37-23) have plenty of questions, but one of them shouldn’t be Harris’ production.

He was coming off an 11-point, 4-for-13 shooting performance against Cleveland and was determined to have a turnaround effort.

A big question will be who else will be a consistent scorer in the absence of Embiid and Simmons.

Shake Milton has stepped up with his recent chance. Starting his third straight game at point guard, Milton scored 19 points and now is plus-63 in his last four outings. Al Horford added 15 points for the Sixers.

New York was led by Randle, who scored 30.

After the Cleveland loss, Josh Richardson questioned the Sixers’ heart. The heart was there against the Knicks, but it always seems to appear on their home court.

The Sixers are an NBA-best 28-2 at home. They haven’t discovered the formula on the road, where they are 9-21. The Cleveland loss was the seventh straight on the road.

Now the Sixers will hit the road for four straight games, beginning Sunday at the Los Angeles Clippers.