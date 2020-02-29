Few people are surprised the OKWU men’s basketball team has powered its way into the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals.

But, the OKWU Lady Eagles turned more than a few heads by knocking off No. 1 seeded Kansas Wesleyan in the women’s quarterfinals.

That signature victory propelled OKWU into today’s semifinals at Avila (Mo.), against Avila (17-11).

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

During the regular season, OKWU (16-14) lost twice to Avila, 75-65, and 84-76.

But, the Lady Eagles — coached by Grace Hadley — have been playing much better ball since then and also welcomed back junior dynamo Amanda Hart back from the injury list.

Danae Goodwis leads the Lady Eagles in scoring (11.3 ppg), followed by Nicole Ickes (9.5 ppg), Hart (9.1 ppg) and Makayla Watkins (8.7 ppg).

Essence Tolson leads the board crew for OKWU. She is pulling down 8.7 rebounds per game, followed by Goodwin (4.0 rpg) and Ickes (3.7 rpg).

As a team, OKWU is hitting nearly 35 percent from behind the 3-point arc.