By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

First, understand this — high school baseball scrimmages don’t count for anything but seasoning and tweaking the competitive spirit.

The score — whatever it might be — is mostly incidental.

Even so, Bartlesville’s result in Thursday’s test against Tulsa Union suggested a glow of promise for the Bruins.

During the last regular season, Union swept (two games) the Bruins by a total run count of 17-2.

In the preseason meeting late this past week, Bartlesville trailed only 2-1 after three complete innings. Union went on to come out on top, 6-1.

Considering Bartlesville’s abundance of varsity inexperience — and the adjustment by the veterans to the style and philosophy of a new head coach — that result certainly should not have sown the seeds of discouragement.

Braeden Winters — one of a small handful of true returning starters — blasted a double. New varsity player William Parsley continued his hot batting showing in preseason action by delivering a single. Another young talent, Zeb Henry, drew a walk and scored Bartlesville’s run.

Parsley and Bradee Rigdon — another battle-tested veteran — each stole a base.

The Bruin batting lineup recorded six walks and only five strikeouts.

Rigdon, Luke Fox, Henry, Parsley, Preston Berg and Kurt Kauk each earned a base on balls.

Berg, Rigdon and Winters also took turns pitching — and they allowed only one earned run between them.

Berg started and chucked the first three innings, allowing four hits, no walks and striking out three. Both runs scored against him were unearned.

Rigdon worked in middle relief (three innings) and gave up just three hits and one walk. Two runs scored (one earned) during his tenure, and he fanned three batters.

Winters mopped up the final two innings, surrendering just two hits and two walks, while whiffing one batter. Both runs scored during his time were unearned.

The regular season opener is planned for Monday at Enid.