OKLAHOMA CITY — Miami’s Keedin Crockett placed fourth in the 160-pound bracket at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 4A state tournament Saturday.

He dropped a 6-1 decision to Kaden Charboneau of Wagoner in the third-place match.

Crockett (40-12) had been pinned by Gannon Allen of Heritage Hall at 3:21 in the quarterfinals.

Crockett bounced back to log a pin against Tecumseh’s Will Hilton at 3:27 in the first round of consolations, then rolled to an 11-4 decision against Dillon Berry of Blanchard.

This was the second straight year for Crockett to reach the state tournament. He didn’t place in 2019.

The Wardogs’ Sergio Angulo was pinned by Landon Lahodny of Heritage Hall at 3:34 in a qualifying match.

Tuttle breezed to the team title with 247.0 points. Cushing was second with 116.0 points and Blanchard third with 58.0.

Thanks to Crockett’s fourth-place finish, MHS was 19th in the team standings.