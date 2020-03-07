Well, the first week of the spring sports season is in the books and area athletes are off to mixed success, as far as winning.

But, one week does not a season defense.

And one season does not a life define.

Losses are a measuring stick of where one is compared to where one wants to be — and how to get there.

But, again, as I’ve written before, the effort to want to win a sports contest must be paramount.

That’s how character is built and excellence achieved — not only in the short-term for the sports campaign, but stretched out during the years in the more important endeavor known as life.

Losing is not a tragedy.

Deciding not to care is the pitfall that must be avoided always.

Warriors — in sports — are built by how they approach moments of strife and not by the final result on a scoreboard.

In other things, winning is vital — in the fight to defend freedom or to battle against some other threats and ills.

I’m confident we have the kind of student-athletes in this area that will make positive marks on the future — helped greatly by their lessons in prep competition.

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from March 2009.

After four years of sweat, pain, highlights and bright lights, Sam Mitchell’s college basketball career has closed its final chapter.

The former Bartlesville High hardwood great, who helped lead the Bruins to the 2004-05 state championship game, played his final minutes Friday night in the University of Tulsa’s NIT second-round loss.

Auburn axed the visiting Golden Hurricane, 74-55, ending their season at 25-11, and ending Mitchell’s era with the Tulsa program.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Mitchell appeared in every single game the past four years. He was the first-ever recruit to sign with Tulsa when Doug Wojcik became the new head coach in 2005.

In Friday’s setback, Mitchell saw 10 minutes of action, missing his only field goal attempt.

Mitchell’s impact on Tulsa’s steadily-improving fortunes wasn’t distinguished by big numbers, in terms of points and rebounds.

But, he came off the bench — often as the sixth or seventh man — to provide Wojcik’s club an exceptional defensive presence and reliable passer on the offensive end.

He did the little things, the things which don’t show up on the stat sheet, to help the Golden Hurricane progress from a program in the doldrums his freshman year to within smelling distance this season of the NCAA tourney.

Despite finishing the regular season with an impressive 24-10 mark, the Golden Hurricane were still consigned to the second-tier NIT wars.

In their first round game last Wednesday — which would be Mitchell’s final home game — Tulsa romped past Northwestern, out of the Big Ten Conference, 68-59.

Mitchell contributed one point and three rebounds in the win while playing 22 minutes.

His free throw with 11:51 left in the game gave Tulsa its biggest second-half lead, 51-40.

But, Mitchell produced perhaps his biggest game down the stretch run of the season against the University of Alabama-Birmingham in the semifinals of the Conference USA tourney.

Mitchell scored eight points, including knocking down 4-of-5 from the free throw line, and snagged four offensive caroms in the 70-67 victory. He also handed out one assist and made a steal in 26 minutes of play.

Mitchell’s two free throws with 2:38 remaining in the contest extended Tulsa’s lead to seven, 64-57.

A few minutes earlier, he had assisted on a three-pointer by Glenn Andrews which snapped a 42-42 tie.

Back in the first half, Mitchell sunk a layup to break a Tulsa scoring drought and to end an 8-0 run by UAB.

Mitchell, who compiled career totals of approximately 400 points and 400 rebounds, played in all 134 Golden Hurricane games the past four years. He started more than 30 games, most of those his freshman and sophomore years, before Tulsa brought in 7-foot center Jerome Jordan and 6-10 power forward Steven Idlet into the program.

Mitchell averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds a game during his sophomore year (2006-07). This season, he averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while averaging 13.8 minutes.

A four-year Tulsa letterman, Mitchell arrived on campus after playing a titanic role on Bartlesville’s 2004-05 powerhouse team, which finished 25-3 and came up just a handful of points short from winning the state championships. Mitchell averaged 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds that season, on a team which featured Bartlesville’s all-time leading scorer (Noah Hartsock).