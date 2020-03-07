By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Barnsdall High School’s pitcher on Thursday wasn’t just your average Joe.

Joe Cole faced only eight batters — and struck out three of them — during his 1.1-inning stint to energized the Panthers to a shutout victory at Caney Valley High School, 4-0.

The Panthers improved to 1-1 on the year, while Caney Valley — which also carved out plenty of positives during the encounter — fell to 0-3.

Joining Cole on the mound for Barnsdall were Michael Marin and Braden Kelley.

Barnsdall head coach Wade Corder had his first two pitchers on tight leashes — Cole only three 29 pitches before he came out, while Marin delivered 30 prior to getting the hook.

Marin didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in 1.2 innings.

Kelley finished up the final four innings with one-hit, one-walk, five-strikeout ball, while throwing 54 pitches.

“They pitched well and we played well behind them,” Corder said.

For Caney Valley, hurlers Seth Gilbreath and Hayden Fiddler each turned in respectable showings against a potentially powerful Panther pack of hitters.

Gilbreath turned in a three-inning stint, holding Barnsdall to just four hits and two runs (one unearned). He also give up two walks and whiffed four batters.

“Seth did a great job,” Caney Valley head coach Shayne Cramer said. “We’re hoping he found a way to be a starter. … He filled it up. He did a great job and he will help us out this year.”

Fiddler closed out the final three innings. He scattered three hits, struck out four and watched two runs score (one earned).

But, Caney Valley just didn’t generate enough offense to put Barnsdall under pressure.

Gilbreath smashed a double and a single, Daniel Barham singled and Blake Yauneridge socked a two-bagger to record all of Caney Valley’s hits. Eaves and Jackie Black also each earned a walk.

“We had a few errors and a few miscues,” Cramer said. “But, as soon as it clicks we’re going to be dangerous. We’re waiting for that moment whenever it clicks and we’re cruising.”

Cramer also caressed another highlight from the game — in all seven innings Caney Valley retired Barnsdall’s leadoff batter.

“I was proud defensively,” Cramer summarized.

Weber fueled Barnsdall’s seven-hit attack with a double and two singles. Weber, Marin and Dallas McGill each plated a run. Cash Perrier reached base twice on walks.

Kelley, Marin, Cole and Carson Aushwitz each ripped a single.

Barnsdall accumulated its runs slowly, but steadily — one in the first, one in the second, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.