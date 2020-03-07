By Todderick Hunt

nj.com

(TNS) — Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes has been working out with former Cowboys (and Saints) wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, what does it all mean?

Not much according to Mahomes, who won’t make a pitch to his bosses to earn his workout partner a job.

“He’s obviously a very talented player, someone I watched as a little kid growing up,” Mahomes said, per Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. “But I leave stuff like that to Veach and let him make the decisions. Obviously, [Veach] lets me know some of the stuff he’s doing here and there, but I’m blessed to be with a great organization [with] a great general manager, a great head coach and great people around them.

“I mean, they brought in the Honey Badger and Frank Clark last year, and you saw how much that helped out. So, I know they’ll make the right decisions that will put us in the best situation to win.”

One would think that if Bryant looked really good, Mahomes couldn’t help but sing his praises to management.

Or, maybe, he already has.

Who knows?

But it’s hard to believe Mahomes would engage in such workouts for nothing.

As if the most popular quarterback in the world would have trouble finding receivers to run routes for him.

Until recently, we haven’t heard much from Bryant — a three-time Pro Bowler — since he retired from the NFL in 2018.

Bryant made first-team All-Pro in 2014 and was one of the best players in the NFL as he was the receiving touchdown leader that year.

He was a consensus All-American and All-Big 12 selection in 2008 while playing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That year he was also named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year.

Bryant — who has also recently been linked to the Cowboys, Jets and Patriots — played for the Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, and ended his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He tore his Achilles tendon just two days after signing with his final NFL team, virtually ending his career.

So, it will be interesting to see if he has anything left, after allowing the injury to heal for two years.