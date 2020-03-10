By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

A day after running his legs off at a high school track meet, Max Williams went the distance — in winning style — at Saturday’s Shamrock the Ville 5K run in Bartlesville.

Williams streaked through the 3.1-mile course in 17:30 to capture the big prize.

His Bartlesville High track teammate Dayton Austin crossed the finish line in 17:49 to earn second place.

Rounding out the top six were Charlie Olsen (19:10), Dakota Woods (19:21), Spencer Jensen (19:35) and Hayden McFarland (19:35).

Five of the top 16 were 17-years-old or younger.

Shannon Tucciarello won the female division at 21:04.

The next five were Elena Fries (21:40), Tabitha Knight (22:19), Addison Marmolo (23:21), Lexi Smith (23:24) and Shelly Buhlinger (24:24).

The field of 553 entries ranked among the most ever in a Bartlesville-area 5K.

The breakdown included 323 females and 230 males.

The race benefited the Mary Martha Outreach.

Following are age group leaders. Other results are planned sometime in the next several days.

Female, 1-8

1-Addison Mamolo23:21

2-Ava Parham33:43

3-Isabella Leib34:13

Female, 9-12

1-Vivian Symes28:11

2-Laynee Stokes29:18

3-Laela Hamm31:05

Female, 13-15

1-Lexi Smith23:24

2-Emily Lechuga25:04

3-Myra Denny26:41

Female, 16-19

1-Elena Fries21:40

2-Cherisa Sears24:59

3-Emma Sanderson27:50

Female, 20-24

1-Hanna Brown26:19

2-Moriah Parker27:56

3-Mackenzie DeAnda28:17

Female, 25-29

1-Shelby Helms25:46

2-Christina Hewett28:27

3-Fatima Padilla29:08

Female, 30-34

1-Shannon Tucciarello21:04

2-Tabitha Knight22:19

3-Billie Johnson24:43

Female, 35-39

1-Yvnne Johannsen26:56

2-Sara Jones29:20

3-Ashley Kane29:25

Female, 40-44

1-April Lumpkin26:03

2-Mary Taylor27:54

3-Jessica Hancock28:53

Female, 45-49

1-Shelley Vilardo28:17

2-Kelly Hines28:23

3-Cindi Klose29:16

Female, 50-54

1-Krystal Brown25:58

2-Peggy Covell27:04

3-Lisa Holt28:40

Female, 55-59

1-Shelly Buhlinger24:24

2-Brenda Osbourne27:34

3-Natalie Epps28:38

Female, 60-64

1-Kathy Ritchhart25:12

2-Ann Rumph29:28

3-Nancy Dykstra30:57

Female, 65-69

1-Jeanette Pearson32:11

2-Deb Davis33:22

3-Shelia Stephenson39:40

Female, 70-79

1-Linda Werts37.09

2-Scharilyn Finney39:36

3-Linda Ward47:14

Female, 80-99

1-Mona Keffer49:05

Male, 1-8

1-Matthew Turner21:27

2-Ares Mamolo23:31

3-Everett Ellis25:29

Male, 9-12

1-Grayson Ellis22:29

2-Landon Howard24:27

3-Jesus Gaytan-Lopez24:52

Male, 13-15

1-Tryston Easter20:53

2-Reed Gorman21:18

3-Kayden Duncan22:36

Male, 16-19

1-Max Williams17:30

2-Dayton Austin17:49

3-Charlie Olsen19:10

Male, 20-24

1-Matthew DeAnda21:20

2-Sage Chaffin21:32

3-Thomas Hedglen24:18

Male, 25-29

1-Spencer Jensen19:35

2-Ryan Reich22:38

3-Daniel Wren23:47

Male, 30-34

1-Kent Wolever20:27

2-Robert Stubbs20:54

3-Travis Trout22:00

Male, 35-39

1-Brian White25:26

2-Jeff Furnas26:06

3-Dustin Bloxom27:10

Male, 40-44

1-Brett Whitten24:28

2-Ital Chipinda27:32

3-Dustin Symes28:17

Male, 45-49

1-Christopher Manus23:39

2-Jay Halfterty23:46

3-Jonathan Vilardo24:41

Male, 50-54

1-David Balli22:43

2-Larry East23:09

3-Robert Hales24:04

Male, 55-59

1-Kevin Williams22:35

2-Gale Joslin25:38

3-Shawn Barker27:48

Male, 60-64

1-Jack Hatzenbuehler21:50

2-Russell Waggoner28:51

3-Matthew Brendal31:43

Male, 65-69

1-Russ Ritchhart24:59

2-Russell Bone26:21

3-Mike McNair29:05

Male, 70-79

1-Bill Dausses29:58

2-Bob Mason34:05

3-Jack Dray34:43

Male, 80-99

1-Donald Keheley43:27

2-Robert Lathem44:40