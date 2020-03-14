By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

For the second-straight sports season the Barnsdall High School boys are picking up sizzling steam after a sputtering start.

After clawing to a 2-4 mark in their first six games, the Panther baseball squad invoked a smashing in stereo Thursday against two different unfortunate foes.

Barnsdall hammered a pair of 8-0 victories — one against Chelsea and the other against Wyandotte, at Barnsdall.

Barnsdall — which is coached by Wade Corder — is set to play Monday at Oklahoma Union (noon).

Back during the basketball season, many of the same athletes endured a slow beginning only to finish like a freight train on a downhill greased track, barely missing out on upsetting the state’s No. 1 team in the opening round.

It seems like they could be following a similar pattern in baseball — only a lot earlier.

Following are summaries of Thursday’s routs.

Barnsdall 8, Chelsea 0

Braden Kelley and Josh Weber combined on a one-walk no-hitter to silence Chelsea’s bats.

Kelley rang up four strikeouts in two innings prior to giving way to Weber, who hurled the final two frames and allowed just one walk.

The potent pitching pair faced only 14 batters between them.

On the offensive side, Joe Cole did it all but polish up the bags.

He ripped a double, was a hit by a pitch, scored twice, drove in two runs, stole two bases and didn’t strike out.

Keegan Marin added a double, a RBI, a run scored and a walk.

Weber and Kelley each contributed singles, while Noah Wassom and Michael Marin scored two runs apiece.

Wassom also reached base as a hit batsman and stole four bases.

As a team, Barnsdall went down only four times on strikes.

Barnsdall 8, Wyandotte 0

Cole climbed the hill and snapped off a complete-game two hitter, with no walks and six strikeouts. He needed just 46 pitches.

The Panther offense also sizzled, fueled with doubles by Michael Marin and Weber.

Four other Panthers contributed one base hit apiece — Kelley, Cole, Keegan Marin, Carson Aushwitz and Carson Dildine.

Wassom, Michael Marin, Aushwitz and Dildine drove in one run apiece.

Bryce Shores drew a walk, stole a base and scored.

As a team, Barnsdall kept the basepath dust swirling in a perpetual symphony of gritty syncopation by stealing 11 bases in four innings. Cole and Keegan Marin spearheaded the grime spree by pilfering three bags apiece, followed by Kelley and Aushwitz with two each.

For Wyandotte, Justus Robertson and Blaze Cole each knocked a base hit, Robertson’s going for a double.