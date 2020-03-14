By Mike Tupa

Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball coach Donnie Bostwick had one word to describe Thursday’s emotion after the NAIA announced it was cancelling the rest of the Division II men’s basketball national tournament.

“Surreal,” Bostwick said.

And, he repeated the word two or three more times.

Due to the unprecedented caution regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the NAIA became one of many sports institutions to cancel or suspend sports activities indefinitely.

The tourney was in its second day of play on Thursday — at the Sanford Pentagon basketball mecaa in Sioux Falls, S.D. — when the rug was pulled out.

Bostwick said in the moments before the announcement, he had watched conference rival Ottawa (Kan.) knocked off Concordia (Neb.), 87-84.

He said he noticed an official come into view and making a slashing motion across his throat, indicating the tourney was over.

Just prior to that, the Ottawa players and had been celebrating.

“I look back and the kids are crying,” Bostwick said. “It was surreal. There are some crazy things in life.”

But, if all these precautions save lives, then cancelling a few games would be worth it, he added.

However, that didn’t mitigate the pain felt by the teams.

“I felt for the teams that didn’t get to play,” Bostwick said.

At least Bostwick’s Eagles got in their first-round game — a 70-68 victory Wednesday morning against defending national champion Spring Arbor (Mich.).

Had the tournament continued Friday, the Eagles would have played in the Sweet 16 against Morningside (Iowa).

Bostwick said regardless of when athletic competition might restart, the tournament won’t be completed, due to the travel and other arrangements by more than two dozen teams still alive in the field.

“It was a great season,” Bostwick said about his Eagles’ 26-8 showing. “We won our last four games. We played our best basketball when it counted. We game together as a team and our guys loved each other.”

OKWU also won the tournament championship of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and remained within in the NAIA-II Top 25 nationally for nearly the entire season.

Bostwick is set to return a majority of his main rotation for the 2020-21 season, unlike this past campaign, when he had to replace eight seniors from the previous year.

Bostwick ended his seventh season as the OKWU head coach with 202 career wins, an average of nearly 29 victories per year.

OKWU advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time during Bostwick’s tenure.