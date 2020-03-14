By Mike Tupa

Bartlesville High School and the Phillips 66 Splash Club has been the hive the past 70 years to an exceptional swarm of nationally-elite swimmers.

One of the youngest is Kate Steward — and she doesn’t have to yield to any of them.

The University of Kansas sophomore recently wrapped up a blockbuster weekend — and that’s just the beginning of her awesome offseason.

In late June, Steward will journeying to Omaha, Neb., to participate in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials — an opportunity coveted by the swim community in every corner of the nation.

Steward will be one of only four Splash Club swimmers that have competed at the trials — the others being Gary Marshall and Michael Wolfe in the 2000’s and Haley Downey — Steward’s teammate on the University of Kansas women’s swim team — in 2016.

Steward has qualified for two events — the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke — at the trials.

Although she will be frolicking in Omaha with the toughest, strongest and fastest sharks in the world, Steward is one of the big fish on the college level — especially in the Big 12.

During recent conference championships, Steward set multiple records and helped Kansas challenge for the championship.

But, Steward wasn’t the only former Bartlesville Lady Bruin to bolster the Jayhawk gals surged to an imminent height in the water at the Aquatic Complex in Morgantown, W.Va.

In addition to Steward and Downey, two other Bartlesville graduates played prominent roles for the 2019-20 squad, which ended its season finishing No. 2 in the conference standings, with 831 points, behind Texas (1,012) and ahead of TCU (534).

Following is a list of how the four Bartlesville/Splash Club products fared at the Big 12 championships. Distances are in yards:

Kate Steward, sophomore

100 breast 1st 1:00.34-y

200 breast 1st 2:10.68-y

200 med relay 2nd 1:37.7-y

200 I.M. 2nd 1:59.78

400 med relay 2nd 3:35.96-y

Haley Downey, senior

200 breast 2nd 2:13.95

100 breast 4th 1:01.3

200 I.M. 5th 2:00.5

200 med relay DNP 1:39.51

Greta Olsen, sophomore

100 fly 2nd :53.9

200 fly 4th 2:00.38

200 fly* 4th 2:01.73

200 med relay DNP 1:46.2

Erin Downey, freshman

200 breast (C final) 2nd 2:20.76

200 I.M. (C final) 3rd 2:07.42

100 breast (C final) 4th 1:05.83

* Time trial

y - new school record

Steward sizzles

Steward torpedoed to a new school record in the 200 breaststroke (2:10.68), while Haley Downey (2:13.95) made it a one-two Kansas sweep.

Steward also broke the school mark — which she previously held — in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.34) for her second conference championship of the meet.

Steward also participated in two other school record-breaking performances — in the 200 medley relay (1:37.7) and in the 400 medley relay (3:35.96).

The 200 medley relay standard had stood since 2009.

The same foursome (Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Jenny Nusbaum Manon Manning, and Steward) broke their own mark in the 400 medley relay.

For those keeping a scorecard, Steward helped set four school records and propel Kansas to highest-ever point total at the Big 12 meet.

Seizing the joy

Whenever you see Kate Steward, chances are you’ll witness one of the nicest smiles on the planet.

“It comes from a lot of things,” Steward said about her joy for life. “The thing, I would say, is before every race I say a prayer and thank God for the opportunity,” she said. “Just to be able to race and have the ability to do things is a huge blessing.”

This attitude helps carry Steward through the challenges, as well.

“When I’m disappointed, I realize God gave me this ability and this opportunity and that I’m not meant to be perfect all the time. I’m surrounded by wonderful teammates and a wonderful family. It’s easy to be thankful and happy most the time.”

This optimism is rooted deep in Steward’s outlook.

“I don’t think I do well with a lot of negativity,” she said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of benefit in thinking about every situation negatively.”

Trial of the trials

Most athletes would give the pat answer before a grueling competition they are going in focused solely on winning.

But, Steward is looking at the Olympic trials — which will include past Olympians trying to get back and the top talents in the universe — through more of a philosophical lens.

“There’s a lot of people that make it (the trials),” she noted. “I’m definitely not planning to be in the top two. It’s more about just a really exciting experience. Plus, I’ve found over the years I race better when I’m relaxed and don’t put pressure on myself.

“I’m just excited to go and race. It will take place at an amazing pool and I’ll be surrounded by the best swimmers in the whole world. If nothing else it will be super fun.”

Steward said she also plans to observe the top swimmers and see if she can learn something from them.

“It’ll be fun spending time to analyze their stroke,” she added.

Born for the breaststroke

Steward gives huge credit to genetics for her success in the breaststroke.

“I think a lot of it has to do with your build,” she explained. “I think the breaststroke is kind of different from the other strokes. Usually, if the breaststroke is your best, it’s significantly better than your other strokes.”

She singled out her lower legs as a crucial factor.

“The kick is a totally different movement from the other strokes,” Steward said. “One of the things I think is the difference is I have very flexible ankles. I got them from my dad, even though he doesn’t know how to swim. I have duck feet. … My ankles are able to get in that position easier and grab water better. … I think it’s all in the ankle flexibility. It’s something that just kind of clicks with people when you’re younger. … If you get the rhythm of the stroke than you’re in really good shape.”

In mom’s wake

Steward decision to attend Kansas continued a family tradition.

Her mom Susan also made a big splash a few years ago as a watery competitor in the program.

“I can’t tell you the amount of people that have come up to me and said, ‘I swam with your mom,’” Steward said. “A lot of times they say I look a lot like her or I act a lot like her. I consider that a compliment. She can guess how exciting it is.”

Auld Lang Syne

It should be little surprise the friendships forged during high school years between Steward, Haley Downey, Olsen and Erin Downey are expressed in a different way.

But, the emotional connection for the Bartlesville girls will always exist, Steward said, even though they now have made new best friends and don’t spend as much time together outside the pool atmosphere.

“It’s not like the relationship has changed,” she said. “We’ll have that friendship because it’s been there so long.”

Whenever she encounters one of her former teammates, after not having seen them for a few days, Steward said it’s as if nothing has changed.

There’s another tie, also.

“The funny thing is Haley and I, and Erin as well, we’ve all trained in the breaststroke together so long. … It’s almost the saw as it was in high school. We’re always competitive with each other and push each other so much.”

In addition, “the Bartlesville girls make me laugh so much,” she said.

All four — along other exceptional water warriors — were part of an exceptional swimming dynasty at Bartlesville. The combined for five-straight state championships for Bartlesville — with Steward, Olsen and Erin Downey on four of those powerhouse crews.

Beyond the pool

Steward is focused on becoming a teacher and is majoring in elementary education.

“This is the first semester I’m taking all education classes,” she explained. “It’s fun to take classes I’m passionate about. I have to keep a solid GPA (grade point average). I have a lot of support from teammates and coaches. My team is really focused on academics … because obviously swimming isn’t going to take us through the rest of our lives. … I’m having a great semester.”

Back to work

Steward enjoyed several days off at home, but is preparing next week to return to Kansas and get back in her normal routine — which includes revving up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled in late June.

Although she’s the lone Kansas women’s swimmer to earn a ticket to the trials, she’s hoping some of her teammates also will be in the field.

“They still have quite a few chances to qualify, probably three or four meets,” she said.