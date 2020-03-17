By Mike Tupa

Considering it was their first rodeo — so to speak — a handful of new varsity players on the Bartlesville High School girls golf team hung on and benefitted from some seasoning in their only pre-spring break action.

They journeyed to the Ponca City Country Club for a pre-regional tournament.

“For several girls, this was their first time of playing 18 holes of competitive golf with other schools and getting comfortable playing with other teams,” Lady Bruin head coach Carl Holmes said. “Regardless of how they shot, it was just getting experience that was most important.”

Veteran Maddie Lewis performed like one might expect — with a sprightly solid game.

She shot 84, despite some challenges in the tee box.

“She just had a well-rounded game all the way,” Holmes said. “Her short game saved her throughout the day. She putted the ball well. Whenever she made a mistake off the tee, she was able to rebound in the short-game phase.”

Fellow returnee Lisa Brown missed the competition due to illness, Holmes said.

Other member results included: Taylor Price and Grace Lumpkin with 105 apiece, Alli Wood with 109 and Campbell Craig with 110.

Emilyn Rainbolt competed as an individual, recording 116.

Regardless of outcomes, the ambiance was textbook gorgeous,

“It was just a beautiful day,” Holmes said. “The weather was perfect and course was impeccable. It was good for all the girls. The girls gained invaluable experience.”

The squad is scheduled to be back in action on March 29 at the Bixby Invitational (Indian Springs) and on April 1 at the Jenks Invitational (South Lakes).

With Brown’s return and more experience, the team’s forecast looks promising.