MIAMI — The remainder of the 2020 baseball and softball seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 situation.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday, March 16 that it has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year.

“As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition,” NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in a Monday release. “We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”

Parker said that the decision includes all practices, regular season, playoff and national tournament play.

He said athletes who participate in a spring sport will be granted an extra year of eligibility.

“I’m disappointed for our student athletes, but I understand the safety and health concerns that are involved with a decision of this magnitude,” said NEO athletic director Joe Renfro. “We obviously want what’s in the best interest for NEO students, student-athletes, faculty and staff, along with the entire NJCAA body, but I wish there was a way to accomplish all goals for the parties involved.

“It appears this is the best equation and I/we respect the decision that was made. As always, we will make the best of the situation and move forward.”

The Golden Norse baseball team was in the midst of a six-game winning streak, which pushed its record to 9-7. They finish 1-3 in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

A conference double-header at Connors State College on Saturday was not played and there were 29 regular-season games remaining.

The season ended on an upbeat note: the Norse topped CSC 10-9 in an 11-inning marathon Friday, March 13.

“We are all heartbroken,” Golden Norse baseball coach Roger Ward said. “We work hard to prepare our players for a chance to do something great. When we end in May, we get closure to a season that win or lose, we get. It’s definitely a challenging environment for us to navigate with our players.

“We yield to, and support, the NJCAA and our administrative leadership at NEO.”

The Lady Norse softball team finished 10-6 overall and 1-1 in league play.

They had 40 games remaining.

NEO swept an OCAC twinbill with Eastern Oklahoma State College Friday in what turned out to be their final games, 8-4 and 16-6.

“It’s not a time to look for sorrow; it’s time to stand up and be a leader and move forward,” Lady Norse coach Eric Iverson said. “Our program will get through this circumstance together.”

Other casualties of the decision are men’s and women’s Division I and II basketball tournaments as well as spring football.

The NEO men’s basketball team had been added to the field for the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, after Monroe (New York) College had to drop out because of the COVID-19 siege.

It had been hoped the tournament could be rescheduled but Monday’s announcement changed that.

“It’s a tough decision,” Golden Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “Obviously it affects baseball and basketball more than it does us right now, other than the post-season we were scheduled to be at. It’s something unprecedented and its uncharted waters.”

The NJCAA release said that along with the cancellation of competition, all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be halted until April 15 with further evaluation to be assessed at that point in time.

The NJCAA will explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.

The NJCAA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available, the release said.