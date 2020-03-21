By Mike Tupa

Hard to believe it’s been three decades since a gritty, talented basketball warrior named Tommy DeSalme — one of the toughest works of human iron ever forged in Bartlesville — helped fuel a Bartlesville High School juggernaut that would capture three state titles (1989, 1991, 1992) and play in the state final in five-of-six years (1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993).

It was a time of a crammed Bruin Fieldhouse — with row after row after of people virtually stacked on each other until it resembled a five-pound sausage stuffed into a three-pound bag.

The outside doors had to be locked during the junior varsity games because there was no more room in the bin.

And, DeSalme was one of the heroes of that era — an era that approximately three decades later still exudes a residue of non-extinguishable glory.

DeSalme was part of those of those state title teams — 1989 and 1991.

Twenty-nine years later, DeSalme is back on the glory trail — this time as head coach of the blockbluster Cowley County (Kan.) College men’s basketball, which boasts a 26-5 mark and is ranked No. 16 in the nation.

More importantly, DeSalme has navigated the Tiger program back into the NJCAA Division I National Tournament — the first time in 63 years that Cowley County has been there.

The Tigers’ achievements this year have been off the chart — an average of 109 points per game to lead the nation, Jayhawk East Conference champs, the No. 1 national ranking in strength of schedule, four players on the Jayhawk East All-Conference Team, two players on the NJCAA-I All-Region 6 All-Tournament team, and both the Freshman of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year.

And, while most basketball teams in the nation are licking their wounds from a severed season — due to the coronavirus panic — DeSalme and his Tigers held out hope they might have an opportunity at a national title.

The NJCAA earlier this month postponed its basketball championships to late April, which meant there might have been a chance the event would have taken place.

But, earlier this week, the NJCAA fell in lock-step with other college athletic associations to cancel all spring and winter sports events.

So, DeSalme and his Tiger players — especially his sophomores — will be saddled with the gnawing ache of what might have been.

Even so, what they achieved is plenty for which to be contented.

The crowning achievement was their selection — as one of just eight at-large selectees in the field of 24 teams — last week to the NJCAA-I national clash. Cowley County went in as the No. 19 seed.

DeSalme expressed overwhelming gratitude for this honor for his program.

But, he also admitted there was a bittersweet side personally for him — an anguish for which there is no medicine.

“One of my best friends on this whole earth was Spence Rigdon,” DeSalme said about his former Bartlesville High School teammate and classmate, who passed away at age 46 on Nov. 4, 2019. “It was about a year ago at this time he and I talked about some of the changes I was going to make with the basketball team. … We had a great conversation. He said, ‘You make it as fast and chaotic as you can.’”

DeSalme said he and Rigdon gathered often the past the 25 years to eat and visit.

Due to a basketball game, DeSalme was unable to attend Rigdon’s funeral (Nov. 9) in Bartlesville.

Rigdon had been battling life-threatening disease for a few years, but had seemed to be recovering through part of 2019 prior to a relapse.

But, about three months later, DeSalme’s Tigers journey to Coffeyville, Kan., to take on the Coffeyville Red Ravens.

Among those that attended the contest were some friends from Bartlesville, including Cy Rigdon, the youngest son of Spence.

“Cy comes up to me and gives me one of Spence’s pullovers,” DeSalme recalled. “I said, ‘I’ll put it on at halftime. We came back and won the game and I’m wearing a Bruin pullover.”

This was the first time in DeSalme’s nearly 20-year coaching career at Kansas schools that he had won at Coffeyville.

“Spence has been one of my best friends since I was 12 years old,” DeSalme added. “I feel like he’s been with us. I told him multiple times how important he was to me.”

Both DeSalme and Rigdon translated their love of sports — nurtured on the playing fields and in the gyms of Bartlesville — into careers.

Rigdon served for more than a dozen years as the Bartlesville High School head baseball coach prior to being hired in 2018 as the school’s athletic director.

DeSalme attended Southeastern State College as a basketball player and then segued into a coach on the staff.

In 2001, he began his head coaching career at Sterling (Kan.) College, where he remained for five seasons (2001-06).

His 2004 squad captured the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and an appearance in the national tourney.

DeSalme then moved on to Kansas Wesleyan College — with spectacular results during a short stay (one season, 2006-07). The Coyotes finished 28-4, including a 17-1 record in the KCAC. They also set a school record with 19-straight victories.

DeSalme made his next stop at Independence (Kan.) Community College, where he remained for two years.

His 2007-08 crew stampeded to 21-straight wins and a 26-6 record.

DeSalme has been at Cowley County since the 2009-10 season.

He has enjoyed amazing success there — early in the 2019-20 campaign he became the men’s basketball program’s all-time winningest coach.

DeSalme’s meteoric boom this season began with the item about which he talked to Rigdon about — “I wanted to get the pace of the game going really, really fast,” DeSalme explained. “It was fun to watch and we had bigger crowds than we’ve had in 10 or 11 years. ... We lost our best player at Christmas and we were able to keep going. ... I grew up in a defensive background. I think the whole key to basketball is to make it fast.”

Among his key players was conference Freshman of the Year Dalen Ridgnal (16.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg), Martaveon Jones (15.8 ppg, 4.2 apg, 2.8 rpg), Cevin Clark (14.8 ppg, 3.3 3-pters per game), Mike’l Henderson (14.2 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.6 rpg) and Julius Nwosu (13.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg), who played in only 15 games.