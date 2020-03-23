The Providence Journal (Providence, R.I.)

(TNS) — The Patriots added a veteran quarterback to their roster on Sunday and he’s a familiar face.

According to a source, Brian Hoyer has agreed to a one-year deal to return to New England. This will be the third stint in Foxboro for the 34-year-old, who is entering his 12th NFL season. Hoyer joins Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler on the Patriots quarterback depth chart.

The move makes a lot of sense and is a sign that the Patriots could be handing their post-Tom Brady quarterback future to Stidham, last year’s fourth-round pick. Last summer, Stidham beat out Hoyer for the Patriots backup job. The team wanted to bring the veteran back as the third quarterback, but Hoyer signed with Indianapolis. After the Colts signed Philip Rivers last week, Hoyer was released. He comes back to Foxboro where he’ll likely play the role as mentor, unless of course, he beats out Stidham and becomes the Patriots starter.

Stidham has one year of NFL experience and he could certainly use some help to navigate these post-Brady waters. That’s where Hoyer will come in. Over the last 11 years, there hasn’t been much the veteran quarterback hasn’t seen. After spending his first three seasons in Foxboro (2009-2011), Hoyer moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and the Colts.

Hoyer started 38 of 69 games played and has thrown 1,477 passes overall. He has spent 4{ years (2009-2011, part of 2017 and 2018) with the Patriots. If Stidham wins the starting job next summer, he’ll certainly have questions. It’s almost certain that Hoyer will have an answer.

For now, Stidham remains relatively unknown. He was outstanding in training camp last summer, which is why he won the backup quarterback job. However, he doesn’t have the experience so no one knows exactly how he’d perform under pressure.

With Brady gone to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many wondered what direction the Patriots would go. Veteran quarterbacks such as Teddy Bridgewater, Rivers, Case Keenum, Chase Daniel, Colt McCoy and Marcus Mariota had already signed somewhere else. Nick Foles was traded to Chicago.

They could have attempted to trade for someone like Andy Dalton or Cam Newton, but they don’t have the cap space. According to the NFL Players Association’s public salary cap report, the Patriots entered Sunday with $2,555,899 in available cap space. That’s not nearly enough to afford the base salary for Dalton ($17.5 million) or Newton ($18.6 million).

For now it’d be surprising if the Patriots sign or trade for another veteran quarterback. In the event someone like Newton or Dalton gets released, the Pats could circle back and potentially release Kessler, who spent last season as the third-string quarterback.

Sunday’s news should not discount the Patriots looking at quarterbacks in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

At the NFL Combine, the Patriots met with Justin Herbert (Oregon), Jordan Love (Utah State), Jake Fromm (Georgia) and James Luton (Oregon State). The Pats had a representative at the Pro Days for Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma State) and Steven Monte (Colorado). The team also met with James Morgan (Florida International) at the East-West Shrine Game.

Replacing Brady won’t be easy for anyone, never mind someone like Stidham or any player the Patriots draft. However, adding a veteran like Hoyer to the mix will help.

