(TNS) — Kansas men’s basketball will not be taking home a national trophy following the shortened 2019-20 season.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches — a membership of nearly 5,000 coaches with its office stationed in Kansas City, Missouri — announced Monday that it would not be presenting its Waterford Crystal basketball trophy to any team this season.

The Star reported last week that the NABC’s Board of Directors had set a conference call for Monday to discuss the topic.

“The cancellation of the college basketball postseason is an unprecedented situation,” the NABC said in a statement released Monday. “The NABC National Championship Trophy has historically been awarded to the winner of the national championship game as the No. 1 team in the season’s final coaches poll. Consistent with the history of the trophy and with no on-court champion being determined this season, the NABC will not award a trophy.”

If the NABC had awarded its trophy to KU, that potentially could have been an easy solution that would have allowed the Jayhawks to celebrate a national honor. The NCAA also will not be handing out its plaque with no NCAA Tournament being played.

KU coach Bill Self, whose team finished 28-3 while No. 1 in both major polls, has spoken often lately about looking for a way to “memorialize” this year’s Jayhawks while still embracing the reality that the NCAA Tournament did not take place because of concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Self was asked last week if he thought the team that topped postseason polls should be declared the 2020 national champion.

“This would be the one particular year I’m all for it, without question, but I don’t even put any wishful thinking into that because that is not the way this is all intended to be,” Self said. The coach later noted that if KU was declared a national champion because of polls that there’d be a “huge asterisk.”

The NABC, which will announced its All-America team Tuesday, was founded in 1927 by former KU coach Phog Allen, who fought back against a rule change that essentially eliminated the dribble.

Allen organized a nationwide protest among coaches and the dribble remained part of the game. The NABC was the result of that movement.

The organization currently lists 31 total people on its Board of Directors, including president Mike Brey (Notre Dame), 1st president Jamie Dixon (TCU), 2nd vice president Gary Stewart (Stevenson), 3rd vice president Lennie Acuff (Lipscomb) and 4th vice president John Calipari (Kentucky). Other notable coaches on the board include Frank Martin (South Carolina), Bob Huggins (West Virginia) and Cuonzo Martin (Missouri).

