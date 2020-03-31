The Washington Post

(TNS) — ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” returns and we’ll give it a warm, heartfelt elbow bump in appreciation, both for the football and for informing us what day it is during novel coronavirus isolation.

It returns with in a big way, with the 2018 Week 11 classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, a - spoiler alert! - Rams win that was the highest-scoring game in the “MNF” history and one that featured four fourth-quarter lead changes. It’s the first of five “MNF” replays at 8 p.m. Eastern time over the next few weeks, and this is a game that ESPN’s Bill Barnwell rated, at that time, the greatest regular season game ever.

“What makes this game stand out is the sheer scope of the late-game drama. This is the only game on the list that had four lead changes in the fourth quarter, and that included the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit at the beginning of the period,” he wrote in 2018.

“In most cases, when a fourth quarter has multiple lead changes, it usually includes one team scoring at the very end of the game without leaving its newly trailing opponent a meaningful shot at winning the game. The Chiefs went down 54-51 with 1:49 left and actually had two realistic shots of setting up for a game-winning touchdown or a game-tying field goal, only for Patrick Mahomes to be intercepted twice.”

Mahomes passed for 478 yards and six touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 413 yards and four TDs.

Here’s what else is coming at 8 p.m. Eastern time each week on “MNF” (with no spoilers).

April 6: Atlanta at New Orleans, September 2005. This was the Saints’ first home game in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans and they won, 23-3.

April 13: Green Bay at Minnesota, October 2009. Brett Favre faced his former team for the first time in a 30-23 win. The game was the most-watched (with 21.8 million viewers) in the history of “MNF” on the cable network. (It previously was on ABC.)

April 20: Indianapolis at New England, November 2005. Peyton Manning beats Tom Brady and the Patriots, 40-21, winning in New England for the first time in eight tries.

April 27: Dallas at Buffalo, October 2007. Brew some coffee for this one. The ‘Boys score nine points in the last 20 seconds and Tony Romo had six turnovers in Dallas’s 25-24 win.

Fox is doing the same thing, selecting great games to show on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays in April and on May 1. The network kicked things off Sunday, with a rebroadcast of the Atlanta Falcons-New England Patriots Super Bowl - the famed 28-3 game. It was a replay that seemed to go over well in the home of Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.