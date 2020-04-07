By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

One Lietzke is never enough.

That’s how Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s head basketball coach Donnie Bostwick sees it, anyhow.

For the past three seasons, 6-foot-6 post battler Janson Lietzke has labored with unflappable intensity for Bostwick’s Eagles.

Last week, Bostwick inked younger brother Jaden — a 6-foot-7, 210-pound dynamo from Rejoice Christian High School — to a letter of intent to join his convocation of rugged OKWU Eagles.

“It was a big signing for us,” Bostwick said. “Jaden’s a really tough kid. He’s a great fit to our program. He really has a big upside.”

Jaden helped propel Rejoice Christian to the 2019 state championship — and Rejoice Christian was on its way to likely defending its crown before the reaction to coronavirus forced this year’s basketball playoffs to be shut down.

“He’s a good athlete,” Bostwick continued about Jaden. “Janson might be a little more physical, but Jaden might have a little more bounce.”

During the final weeks of the regular season, Jaden erupted for a season-high 32 points in a win against Victory Christian.

Rejoice Christian (21-6) had been slated to play Talihina in the opening round of the Class 2A state tourney prior to the OSSAA pulling down the curtain.

Bostwick’s addition of a quality big man is not merely a case of procuring the services of an available top talent.

Bostwick is purposely stocking up on his rotation of quality post warriors in order to prepare for next year’s forced move from NAIA Division II to NAIA competition.

As the 2020-21 season, NAIA-II is being dissolved, in order to create a giant NAIA conglomeration of 250 teams.

As part of the change, the NAIA national playoffs will be expanded to 64 teams.

But, the postseason will be divided into two phases — a series of regionals, followed by a 16-team national tourney in Kansas City.

By contrast, the NAIA-II held a single-site 32-team national tourney — a system Bostwick preferred, because of its uniqueness, color and easier impact on tight small college finances.

With the regional system, some schools will have to foot the bill to pay for travel expenses both to a regional site and the finals’ location.

In addition, Bostwick said the cost to host a regional would be approximately $25,000, which would make it prohibitive for many smaller schools to afford.

Despite the unanimous opposition of the coaches association to creating one NAIA, it happened anyway, Bostwick said.

But, now its fait accompli and Bostwick has to prepare to be able to compete in the new reality.

“I think the biggest challenge for Division I teams compared to Division II is the overall size of the bigs,” he explained. “It’s not surprising that a NAIA-I team walk out with six or seven 6-foot-7-tall kids. … That’s why we’re trying to increase our depth in our bigs. I’d like to continue to play fast and shoot the ball from the outside, but I want to be flexible and be able to go big on the floor if I need to.”

The schools coming in from Division II will have a tougher time making deep runs in the postseason, Bostwick said, which may adjust their goals from playing for a championship to just making the field of 64.

OKWU belongs to the former NAIA-II Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, which will now be put in the same regional group as the former NAIA-I Heartland Conference and American Midwest Conference.

The final season in NAIA-II competition ended on two separate notes for Bostwick’s mighty birds — great expectation and great frustration.

The Eagles knocked off Spring Arbor (Mich.) in the first round of the NAIA-II national tourney, qualifying them for a Sweet 16 showdown against Morningside (Iowa).

But, the plug on the national tourney was then called due to disease-related restrictions.

Bostwick said at the time he felt his Eagles had as a good a chance as any of the remaining teams to win the national title.

Since he became a head coach, Bostwick’s teams have played in 12 NAIA national tourneys in 13 years. In 2009, he guided the Eagles to the NAIA-II national title. They played in 2010 in the Final Four and also made a deep run in 2011.

Bostwick has qualified each year in his seven seasons at OKWU (2007-11, 2017-20).

During his time coaching at the Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) his teams also enjoyed solid postseason success.