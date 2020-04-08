By David Jablonski

Dayton Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (TNS) — Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin won the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday, claiming the last national player of the year award of the season.

Toppin, a 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore forward who’s heading to the NBA after two seasons on the court at Dayton, swept all the major awards, winning the Naismith Trophy and awards from the Associated Press and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Earlier Tuesday, Toppin won the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation’s top power forward.

Toppin is the first Dayton player to win the Wooden and the first Atlantic 10 Conference player since Jameer Nelson in 2004.