By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

Former Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green was expected to be drafted by most NFL Draft analysts, but when he wasn’t, Green became a hot commodity.

Multiple teams inquired on Saturday night about the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Green, who ultimately accepted the undrafted free agent offer from the Cleveland Browns that was worth $145,000 with a $15,000 signing bonus, according to multiple reports.

The Browns entered the draft needing to solidify the secondary, and drafted LSU safety Grant Delpit — the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award — in the second round.

But the Browns did not use any of their other six picks to help at cornerback, which likely benefited Green in negotiations.

Green will join the brother of former teammate Rodarius Williams in Cleveland, which drafted Greedy Williams in the second round of 2019.

Green’s Cowboy teammate and fellow cornerback Kemah Siverand also got picked up after the draft on Saturday, agreeing to an offer from Seattle as an undrafted free agent.

More Cowboys could be in line for free agent opportunities in the coming days.

It didn’t take long for former OU cornerback Parnell Motley to get scooped up as an undrafted free agent.

Motley signed Saturday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the NFL Draft.

Motley reportedly had several offers, including from the Minnesota Vikings, but decided to sign with the Bucs instead.

Tampa Bay drafted safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second round but Motley is the only cornerback the Bucs added either in the draft or as an undrafted free agent.

Motley had his best season as a senior, regularly holding opposing No. 1 receivers below their season averages.

Neither of OU’s other likely undrafted free agent signees — receivers Lee Morris and Nick Basquine — had signed with a team as of Sunday evening.