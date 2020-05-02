MANHEIM, Pa. – The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced Wednesday that University of Central Oklahoma junior Heath Gray is the 2019-20 National Wrestler of the Year.

Gray, a junior from Chandler, Oklahoma, went 29-1 this season and was ranked No. 1 in the country for most of the season. He was the No. 1 seed as well, heading into the 2020 NCAA Division II National Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D. when the event was suddenly canceled, nixing the chance for Gray to win a national title.

Gray did earn All-American honors for the second time in two years. That award goes alongside his NCAA Regional Championship, NWCA Regional Wrestler of the Year, MIAA Dual Championship and MIAA Wrestler of the Year awards.

He went 29-1 this season. His only loss came against an Oklahoma State grappler in the Oklahoma City Open last fall. Gray also won the Lindenwood Open this season and the Midwest Classic, where he was named Outstanding Wrestler.

Gray compiled some impressive numbers this season. His 29 wins came in various fashion. He pinned three opponents this season and scored six technical falls while earning a major decision in 12 matches. Gray also had 67 takedowns this season to only eight against. He also had 16 near-falls.

Now a two-time All-American, Gray will take a 65-3 record over the past two seasons in the Bronze & Blue into his senior season in 2020-21.