By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Area basketball players earned plenty of love on the 2018-19 Northern Oklahoma Conference All-Conference Basketball teams.

The NOC consisted of Woodland, Hominy, Copan, Barnsdall and Shidler.

On the boys side, Barnsdall placed four talented warriors on the All-Conference roster — Heath Moles, Braden Kelley, Michael Marin and Josh Weber.

Three hustling battlers represented the Copan boys — Correll Record, Wyatt Davis and Tyrek Millien.

Copan placed three dynamos on the girls All-Conference list — Carli Barnett, Sarah Gilliland and Skylar Odum.

Barnsdall boasted four energetic forces on the girls team — Kyndal LeFlore, Jaydon Mackey, Mickey Easley and McKenna Bryant.

Wade Wright of Woodland received the NOC Boys Coach of the Year honor and Woodland’s Nate Lockert garnered the NOC Boys Player of the Year kudos.

Woodland boys checked with a 19-9 record for the year and were eliminated in the last round of the Class A regional playoffs.

Barnsdall boys, coached by Wade Corder, finished 13-12 — but that record is a bit deceiving. After tarting out a 4-8, the Panthers bolted to a 9-4 record in their final 13 games, including an elimination loss in the Class 2A regionals.

Copan boys, which were coached by Kevin Foreman, recorded a 9-15 record. But, through the first 11 games, the Hornet mark stood at 7-4 before it plunged into a 10-game losing streak. Foreman didn’t have any seniors on his team.

On the girls side, Hominy’s Hollye Brookshear nailed down the NOC Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, while Hominy’s Kennedy Crawford harvested the NOC Girls Player of the Year award.

Hominy finished at 14-8 and advanced two rounds deep in the playoffs.

Barnsdall, which is coached by Joe Gilbert, finished a 5-18 and drew a rugged playoff draw against state Top 10-ranked Oklahoma Union. Oklahoma Union beat Barnsdall by only nine, 57-48, in the elimination contest.

Copan girls, guided by Kristi Bryan, put together a solid 10-13 mark despite going to battle without some key potential returnees from the previous season.

NOC All-Conference Girls

Woodland: Raychel Bennett, Charlee Pasley, Samantha Johnston, Rylee Clapp.

Hominy: Chasity Walker, Lauryn Johnson.

Copan: Carli Barnett, Sarah Gilliland, Skylar Odum

Barnsdall: Kyndal Leflore, Jaydon Mackey, Mickey Easley, Mckenna Bryant.

Shidler: Karli Wehunt

Coach of the Year: Hollye Brookshear (Hominy).

Player of the Year: Kennedy Crawford (Hominy).

Conference Champions: Hominy.

NOC All-Conference Boys

All-Conference

Woodland: Blake Bledsoe, Braiden Halloway, Ethan Fesler, Wylan Fesler.

Barnsdall: Heath Moles, Braden Kelley, Michael Marin, Jose Weber.

Shidler: Garrett Butcher, Dylan Long.

Copan: Correll Record, Wyatt Davis, Tyrek Millien.

Hominy: Tyris Hughes, Shane Brown, Amos Satepauhoodler.

Coach of the Year: Wade Wright (Woodland).

Player of the Year: Nate Lockert (Woodland).