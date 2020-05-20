(Note: This is the second of a two-part report on Bartlesville High School’s football picture in May without spring football.)

By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Even though no one is handed a starting position automatically, Bartlesville High School has several returning starters back that are strong candidates to be on the field when the opening whistle sounds in September.

Perhaps in no area are the Bruins more experienced than on the offensive line.

“Curtis Fodor has started every game the last two years,” Bruin football head coach Jason Sport said. “Colton Green has been strong on the offensive line and played on the defensive line as a sophomore. That’s a couple of guys right there that could really help us. Ridge Brewington has started for two years and he’ll only be a junior.”

Two-year starting linebacker Braeden Winters “has played on both sides of the ball and started every game,” Sport continued. “A guy who came on strong last year was Max Munoz once we found the right seat for him. He’s getting stronger and faster and getting confidence, He understands the game of football.”

Returning outside linebacker Rocky Shuman “got a ton of playing time,” Sport said. “He’s got a couple of college offers.”

Battle-proven kicker Dylan McCoy might also get in the rotation.

“He’s another very good athlete,” Sport said. “I could see him touching the ball and doing some things. He’s a great athlete and He’s worked hard. He’s got a scatback-type-of-body.”

Sport will have coached next year’s group of seniors for three years — in 2018 as the defensive coordinator and in 2019 and 2020 as the head coach.

“There’s more stability in the program because of that,” Sport said. “The terminology will be the same.”

One thing that won’t be the same is the wacky spring — or non-spring — and possible limited summer conditioning.

“I feel like it’s a cliche, but our message has always been the same,” Sport said. “We’re going to do what we need to do. … We’ve got to focus our attention on the things we need to do to get better today.”

The removal of the players from the daily supervision of the coaches might have a side-benefit as well, forcing them to be accountable to themselves on how diligently they prepare, Sport said.

In addition, the team leaders have had an opportunity to guide the off-season activities through their contacts with the other players.

“I’m sure they’ll be hiccups,” Sport said about the time when the coaches and players can be together. “Being football coaches, what we do is make adjustments. You’ve got to find a way to get better. … We’re trying to make decisions that makes them better in their lives.”