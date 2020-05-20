By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

Let’s get straight to the biggest question in these parts since Who Shot J.R.?

Will we have football in the fall?

I’m generally optimistic, though the NBA and Major League Baseball aren’t making me feel too good about the gridiron’s autumn return. I mean, basketball is a sport with relatively few players with no social distancing, and baseball is many more players with social distancing. If they don’t soon find a pathway to playing, how will football, with the most players and the least social distancing?

Still, I think there’s a good chance we’ll have football on the pro and college level. Too many people working hard to figure it out. Heck, it’s possible we might even have fans in the stands. Not full. Not 80,000 strong in Norman or 60,000 strong in Stillwater or 90,000 strong in Arlington.

But in weeks, I’ve gone from giving fans no chance of being in the ballpark to at least maybe.

A couple of weeks ago, I interviewed Dr. Glenn Copeland, the Toronto Blue Jays’ orthopedist who is part of QuestCap, a group formed to help sports return to some semblance of normalcy during the coronavirus outbreak. His group has designed a model for the return of sports with various testing models. Those models do not include spectators.

“We don’t, unfortunately, believe we’re going to see fans at the games,” Copeland said. “We’re just not ready for 20-30,000 fans, 50,000 fans at a football game. We can’t test 50,000 fans before a game. Don’t think we’re going to see that in the near future. The advent of safe and good vaccines will take us back to that.”

That seemed like solid reasoning to me. But others are giving live fans a fighting chance. Including America’s doctor, White House adviser Anthony Fauci.

“If the virus is so low that even in the general community the risk is low, then I could see filling a third of the stadium or half the stadium so people could be six feet apart,” Fauci last week told Peter King of NBC Sports. “That’s something that is again feasible depending on the level of infection. I keep getting back to that: It’s going to depend.

“If you fast forward and it is now September, I say you can’t have a season — it’s impossible. There’s too much infection out there. It doesn’t matter what you do. But I would hope that by the time you get to September, it’s not gonna be the way it is right now.”

Well, that’s encouraging. And Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper also endorsed fans returning.

“There should be some amount of fans in the stadiums,” Tepper told CNBC last week, “depending on what locale and where you are and what the local rules are. There could possibly be.”

Tepper suggested fans might have to wear masks and said stadiums wouldn’t be full, but he pointed out that anyone who flies cross-country on a commercial jet “might be comfortable in an open-air stadium.”

And this we know. OU is preparing models for some fans to watch the Sooners on Owen Field.

“Most of the modeling we’ve done is geared toward some approach with football with fans in the stands,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said.

The virus numbers are slowly improving. Oklahoma has been one of the least-hit states, but the numbers nationwide are encouraging.

What’s ironic is that the more the landscape improves for fans in the stands, the more likely the season could be delayed. Every home game played, without fans, by a Power 5 Conference team costs that school millions of dollars. I’d guess that OU clears about $5 million per home game. That’s $25 million to $30 million for a full season. That’s economic devastation, without fans. If delaying the season means you can recoup some or all of that, you delay.

“Obviously, if they say we can play the games but can’t permit the general public to come in, we’ll adjust to that as well,” Castiglione said. “If that means 12 games, a conference-schedule only, we’ll be ready to adjust. And if the prevailing wisdom is to think about an alternative season, playing in the spring, we could be ready for that, too. Not the ideal, but we have to be ready to be flexible.”

Partial crowds could be a logistic nightmare. If you adhere to true social distancing in a stadium, that means six feet apart for families. That means maybe half the crowd going horizontal and half the crowd going vertical. That’s 25 percent capacity at the maximum, which for OU would be about 21,000 in the stadium. An OU source said the Sooner administration was working on models that had about 30 percent of the seats in use.

Who decides which 25 to 30 percent gets to buy tickets? Well, there’s already a priority-seating system in place — for Texas tickets, for example — that could be used, though that would a public-relations quagmire. Athletic directors earn their paycheck.

But the entire discussion should be treated with optimism. People from Dr. Fauci to Joe C. say fans in the stands are potentially feasible. For now, be of good cheer.