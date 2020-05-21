By Mallory Graves

Hard work and dedication are often the keys to success. For Sulphur senior Price Daube that hard work will begin to pay off in August when he will begins his freshman year at Oklahoma State University.

The Sulphur standout signed to play football at OSU on February 5 before the pandemic put the kibosh on social gatherings.

“It means a lot to get to have all my family, friends and coaches there before all this hit and screwed things up,” said Daube.

Daube made some big decisions when deciding where to go and what to do.

“When I took my first visit to Stillwater, I knew it felt like home. I have taken six visits since then. My position coach, Coach (Jason) McEndoo, and I had a lot in common both being small town guys, so that made my decision much easier. The hardest choice I had to make was choosing between wanting to either play football or baseball in college. I had options in both sports from other schools, but when I met with Coach Mcendoo, it sealed the deal for me,” said Daube.

In the fall, Daube will play tight end/ “Cowboy back“ just as he did all through high school.

Daube has been playing football for 13 years, beginning when he was five years old. He is looking forward to continuing his football career playing with the Cowboys.

“I’m excited for the team that we are going to have this next year,” said Daube. “We have a lot of talent coming back. I know a lot of guys up there as it is, but I’m ready to meet more people and make new friends and enjoy my time in college. I’m also ready to get up there and earn my time on the field and treat football like a job.”

Not only is Daube’s choice of school working well with his athletic plan, but this academic plan as well.

“I want to study farm and ranch management at OSU which is perfect, because they have an excellent agricultural program,” said Daube.

Even though his senior baseball season was cut short by COVID-19, the Sulphur baseball team still got to get in some games.

“We had a good team and it was a bummer it ended that way,” said Daube. “We did get to play eight games though, with a 7-1 record.”

Daube remains thankful for football has provided him.

“I would definitely say football has taught me toughness,” said Daube. “My coaches were some of my biggest influences in my life. They pushed me and believed in me when I wasn’t so sure about football. Coach Keith Garrett and Coach Jim Dixon made me a much better blocker as I started to get into the new offense. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without the Sulphur coaches.”