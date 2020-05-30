Football schedules for Nowata and Dewey high schools recently have been announced as the three-month countdown toward the season openers begins to tick.

A more in-depth report of this information is planned next week, including a game-by-game breakdown by Dewey head coach Trent Turner.

One twist this year is that Dewey and Nowata won’t be revving up their traditional first week of September showdown.

That’s because Dewey and Nowata are both in the same district this season and won’t go ahead-to-ahead until well into the campaign.

Both squads are coming off impressive playoff years last season and appear to have good momentum.