New pet waste management company opens in Ardmore

The proverb, "necessity is the mother of invention” has certainly been true for one Ardmore mother and son team who recently started their own company. Locally owned and operated, Poo P. Pup Cleanup, is Ardmore’s only professional pet waste management company.

“Let’s face it, 2020 was a pretty crappy year. Pun intended.” Leila Lenore said, “A few months back I was telling my daughter about how a neighbor reminded me to take a bag with me on my dog walk. She said ‘the universe must be telling you to pick up your dog’s poop.’ Long story short, I did some research and couldn’t find any pet waste management companies in the area so I talked it over with my son and we decided to start our own business.”

Prior to COVID-19, Lenore was living in Oklahoma City managing a 1,000-seat Visual and Performing Arts Center for Oklahoma City Community College. Since the start of the pandemic, she spent part of last year living out-of-state with her daughter and granddaughter, however a family member was having some health problems that necessitated she move back to Ardmore. Fast forward a few months, and Lenore came to the realization that she was one of the millions of Americans struggling to find meaningful employment.

“When I was living in Oklahoma City, I noticed several pet waste management companies servicing our neighbor’s yards. Ardmore has grown to the point where I see this type of business prospering.” Lenore said adding that Oklahoma weather is perfect for this type of business because of the mild winters, which means her yard technicians can operate year-round, except for the occasional snow or rain day. “My goal with the business is to continue seeing it grow so we can branch out and put more people to work.”

This yard service is ideal for senior citizens or busy families. Currently, the company is only booking weekend cleans, but hopes to hire more yard technicians as the business continues to grow. Most recently the company has expanded to add commercial accounts including hotels, apartment complexes, senior living centers, pet parks, rental companies and even one-time cleans for special events such as outside birthday parties.

For more information on Poo P. Pup Cleanup visit their website at www.pooppup.com or call (580) 504-5727 for a free estimate.