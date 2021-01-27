Stinson named Cross Timbers Hospice Employee of the Year

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Cross Timbers Hospice Board of Directors and the family of James Dolman recently announced Shawna Stinson, RN as the 2020 recipient of the James B. Dolman Cross Timbers Hospice Employee of the Year Award.

“Shawna exhibits great skill and knowledge in her nursing profession…She goes above and beyond to make sure her patients receive the best end of life care…She is caring and compassionate with both clients and coworkers….Her empathy as a dedicated hospice nurse places her at the pinnacle of the industry… She is dedicated to Cross Timbers Hospice and certainly enriches our organization through all that she does.”

This award is given in memory of local attorney James Dolman. Dolman served as a board member and president. He demonstrated a high level of professionalism complemented by a genuine pride and respect for each staff member. According to the guidelines developed by the board of directors, the memorial award is to be given to an employee exhibiting uncommon strength of character, compassion and exceptional care and who best exemplifies the mission of Cross Timbers Hospice.