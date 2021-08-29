United Country Southern Oklahoma Realty becomes top-selling real estate company in region

United Country Southern Oklahoma Realty is currently the best-selling company in the region with $50 million in sales so far this year. This information comes from the Southern Oklahoma Board of Realtors multiple listing service that tracks all sales for the region which extends from the Red River to Wynnewood and from west of Ringling to East of Tishomingo.

The rise to the top took place rather quickly. Owner and Broker Agent Sarah Fulton purchased the business in January 2019, and the previous year's sales totaled approximately $5.5 million. During her first year, sales jumped to $16 million and then to $20 million in 2020 after Owner and Managing Broker Marcus Cunningham joined the team. They expect to see $60 million in total sales by the end of the year.

While their goal was always to achieve $50 million in sales in one year, Fulton said they never expected to see it so quickly.

"We had a five year plan of how we were going to reach our goal of $50 million and become the number one company, but we achieved it a lot more quickly that we anticipated," Fulton said. "That's in part to Marcus's super hard work and the agents we were able to recruit. I feel like we have a really great team. Everyone is doing fantastically, and I'm really proud of everyone in the office."

Cunningham agreed that it is the agents who have made this possible.

"We've had a lot of luck getting some really great people," he said. "We've worked really hard to develop each individual and help hone their individual strengths to make them the most successful they can be."

Part of getting the right people includes assembling a team of agents who specialize in a wide range of areas with experts different types of residential and commercial sales. Cunningham said their sales are currently composed of approximately 50% residential and 50% commercial.

"We try to match our agents in such a way that we're not all doing the exact same thing," he said. "So we have one agent who specializes in investment rentals -- duplexes, quadplexes, apartments, trailer parks. Then we have other agents who specialize in markets like marijuana dispensaries and grow facilities, and others who specialize in high end residential properties."

Fulton said they are extremely happy with their success, especially during a time when all real estate is doing extremely well.

"There are a lot of other amazing companies and people out there who are doing an outstanding job and absolutely killing it," she said. "We're just humbled and appreciative that our customers and the community have put their faith in us when they have so many other fantastic options."