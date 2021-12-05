Dash for Santa’s Cash kicks off this week

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce

Money spent local, stays local. There are an estimated 31.7 million small businesses in the United States and statistics reflect that 99.7% of all employer firms are small businesses. In addition to the workforce numbers, 52% of dollars spent at independent, locally owned businesses stays in our community, supporting local organizations and services. That’s why shopping local is very important to the Chamber — when local businesses thrive, the community thrives!

“We love being a part of this beautiful community,” said Roxie Lovelace, owner of Smart

Repair. “Every dime spent at Smart Repair goes back into Ardmore! Christmas is our favorite time of the year and we love sharing that with all of our customers.”

This year’s Dash for Santa Cash will run Thursday, December 9 through Monday, December 13. Participating merchants provide tickets to their customers for visiting their stores, and then additional tickets based on the dollars spent in the store. Twenty-seven merchants are currently part of ‘Dash’, however all Ardmore Chamber merchants are eligible to have their business participate.

Smart Repair has participated in this promotion since they first opened. “The Chamber’s

Dash for Santa Cash gets us and our customers in the holiday spirit and gives customers a great opportunity to get discounts that they may not otherwise get,” continued Roxie.

$2,500 in Santa Cash will be awarded during the promotion. The winners will be announced at the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Santa Cash can only be used at the participating Dash for Santa Cash merchants. Shop local with these participating merchants to earn your chance to Dash for Santa Cash!

• Antiques Etc.

• Ardmore Emporium

• Ardmore Photocopy

• A.S.A.P. (Ardmore Ship and Print)

• Brad's Western and Work Wear

• Casa Romo Cocina Mexicana

• County Building Center

• DaCapo Music

• Dulce Organically Sweet

• Dunn & Co.

• Eileen’s Colossal Cookies

• Elliott's Appliance and Repair

• Factory Connections

• Label Stable

• main street coffee

• Maria's Garden

• Murray On Main

• Nance’s Home Furnishings

• Papa John's Pizza

• Pronto Print

• Ray-Ward Fine Jewelers

• Reed Family Pharmacy

• Santa Fe Cattle Co. Steakhouse

• Smart Repair

• Sprekelmeyer Printing

• Stranger Than Fiction Books Plus

• The Stag

A running list of participating businesses is available from the Chamber at 580.223.7765 or chamber.ardmore.org.