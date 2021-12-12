Guest Column: Closing out another successful year

The Daily Ardmoreite

Somehow it is the end of 2021! Like many organizations, the Ardmore Development Authority is taking an opportunity to look back over the last 12 months. Despite the continued challenges that Covid-19 wreaked, it was a busy year for our team with many successes and accomplishments.

The primary role of the Ardmore Development Authority is to recruit new jobs and industry to Ardmore as well as support expansion and retention efforts for new business. 2021 provided success in both areas. In May, we were able to assist Dollar General‘s expansion efforts at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark with the opening of the DG Fresh facility. This new cold-storage facility brought the Dollar General Warehouse footprint to just under 1.5 million square feet. In August we announced the development of the Global Transportation and Industrial Park (GTIP) with partners Knightsbridge, Watco and the Chickasaw Nation. GTIP will bring diverse companies to the Ardmore Industrial Airpark as well as aid companies throughout Southern Oklahoma meet their transportation and logistics needs.

A significant win for Ardmore was announced early last week with news that Woodside Energy, an Australian energy company, has chosen Ardmore as the location of their first hydrogen production facility in the United States. This project began in late-December 2020 and would not have happened without the partnerships our team has built with OG&E, the City of Ardmore, and countless others. This project will truly be transformational for Ardmore and the surrounding communities.

Although not as exciting as project wins, the other major project undertaken this year was a housing study for Ardmore. Like many communities across the country, housing of every size, shape, and type is a challenge in Ardmore. In early September a team from Community Development Strategies visited Ardmore and began a comprehensive review of all things housing-related in the area. Their report was just delivered to us and will be made public in the coming weeks.

In looking ahead to 2022 helping our existing business and industry partners, no matter their size, will remain a constant in our activities. Ardmore will continue to be on the radar of many industries. The ADA team will continue promoting Ardmore as a community that not only gets things done but that is also open for business.

Andrea Andersson is the Vice President of Economic Development for the Ardmore Development Authority.