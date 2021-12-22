Midwestern coffee kiosk Scooters opens in Ardmore

New business in town is always exciting, and that is no different for the newly opened coffee shop on 12th Avenue. As the community has watched the new construction and remodels happening around town, everyone wants to know what's going where, in true small town style.

According to a Scooter’s Coffee representative, “new Scooter’s Coffee locations are chosen by a number of factors. A lot of times, the franchisees have a connection to the community. Other times, we see that a community shares our core values. But no matter what the case may be, we see a need for specialty coffee in your area!”

The spokesperson said the new location was built to their kiosk-only model and is located at 1825 12th Avenue NW in Ardmore.

The company’s signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features many items including specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. Scooter’s also recently released its first-ever ready-to-drink canned flavored lattes in an assortment of flavors.

A company spokesperson said the store will employ approximately 15 people. Available job opportunities can be found on scooterscoffee.com. The store offers an app for mobile devices to enable touchless payment and earn rewards.

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.