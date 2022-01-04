Arrest made, charges filed in alleged catalytic converter thefts, meth distribution

Ardmore Police Department was dispatched to the scene of an alleged crime related to multiple catalytic converter thefts in the area last week.

On Decebmer 30 just before 3 a.m., officers made contact with multiple subjects. Upon investigation, one subject, Johsua Paul McKenzie, 42, was taken into custody for the district charge of possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents later filed by assistant district attorney Melissa Handke, McKenzie was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II substance.

Conviction of possession with intent to distribute is punishable by incarceration with the Department of Corrections for a term of up to five years and a fine of up to $20,000.

Alongside the felony possession charge, McKenzie was charged with a felony count of burglary in the second degree. Court documents allege that McKenzie jumped a fence with the intention to steal property from a local business back in October.

Second degree burglary carries a punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment if convicted.

The case was initially heard by Judge Carson Brooks. Brooks set $2500 cash in lieu of bail in the matter.