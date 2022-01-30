Chamber Column: Moving into 2022

The Daily Ardmoreite

After year two of COVID, many of us have been looking forward to our familiar Chamber events like Member Showcase, Legislative Lunches, and Southern Oklahoma Leaders Lunches. I am happy to share that our annual Chamber Awards Banquet has been scheduled for April 14, 2022.. It also looks like our Annual Chamber Golf Tournament will take place once Dornick Hills’ restoration is completed later this year.

Chamber leadership, under new President Bill Murphy, has brought many new ideas which we look forward to sharing with you in the coming months.

The addition of Brennan Hoskins, who has taken over the role of Communications and Event Coordinator, will bring new online marketing and event opportunities to temporarily replace some of the in-person events. Information on these will be found in our monthly newsletters and on our website and Facebook page.

We continue to have Ribbon Cuttings, grand openings, and groundbreakings for our new members or members that have moved, rebuilt, or remodeled their businesses. The Chamber Ambassadors and I are always on hand to assist with these events. Updated Chamber Directories are in the works and we hope to have Chamber sponsorship opportunities available in the next few weeks.

If your Chamber business has an announcement or event of your own that you would like us to help you promote, please contact us at the Chamber office and we will work with you to determine the best way to get that information out to the public.

If you would like more information on becoming a Chamber member, or how the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce can support your business, please contact Janée Auten, Coordinator of Membership Development, at 0-223-7765.

Janée Auten is the Coordinator of Membership Development with the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce.