Teamwork; OHP and the Oklahoma National Guard team up to battle hazardous road conditions

It’s no surprise that winter weather proves difficult for many drivers in our area. Slick and hazardous conditions like this week's icy, snowy mix don’t happen often, but when they do, locals can rest assured that all available resources are prepared to help those in need.

While the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in a release that travel is strongly discouraged due to low temperatures, blowing snow, and new rounds of winter precipitation despite crews working around the clock to treat and clear highways and turnpikes through the state. “Slick and hazardous conditions are now being reported on roadways in all regions of the state, with many highways remaining snow-packed,” ODOT said in the release. Only McCurtain County in far Southeastern Oklahoma remains unaffected.

For those who must travel, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have partnered with the Oklahoma National Guard to assemble Stranded Motorist Recovery Teams (SMART) throughout the state. In a statement from OHP, they said four teams were staged with teams consisting of Humvees, a wrecker and dozens of national guardsmen, paired with troopers. SMART units will be out Wednesday through Friday with the goal of recovering those stranded during the storm.

ODOT reminds motorists to monitor the forecast and check current road conditions on their interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.