How to look cool going back to school: Autumn's biggest trends for teens and young adults

Now that the Fourth of July has come and gone, summer is more than half over for students in southern Oklahoma. Though area schools are still making decisions about just what school is going to look like in the coming year, it’s never too early for the students themselves to start thinking about fashion choices and just how they want to present themselves to their peers.

Sales associates from some Depot District boutiques provided a few suggestions for the trendiest looks for fall, and they talked about their best selling items. They also all warned students to make sure they are following their school’s dress code and not to try to wear anything to class that is against the rules. With that said, bodysuits, flared pants, tie dye, and distressed denim are some of the most popular items this year.

No wardrobe is complete without a pair or two of jeans, and a wide range of styles are popular this fall. High-waisted flared bell bottoms, boyfriend style and skinny jeans are some of the most popular options. Allison Meredith, owner of Moments to Remember, said some of her best selling jeans are distressed light denim.

Natalie Berryhill, sales associate at Threads Clothing Company, described some of her favorite denim looks.

“Boyfriend style jeans with (Nike) Air Force Ones is my personal favorite at the moment,” Berryhill said. “Anything with flares is another good look, and I like to pair them with a fitted top.”

Berryhill said jeans paired with blazers are another up and coming look that’s currently popular with celebrities. For a night out with friends, she suggested wearing a blazer with a fitted bodysuit or crop top along with skinny jeans and heels.

Raigan Miller, sales associate at The Stag, said animal prints are extremely popular on all sorts of items. Some of their most popular accessories right now are animal print statement belts that can come in cheetah print, snakeskin or even cow print.

Meredith said other popular accessories are WWJD (What would Jesus do) bracelets and hair scrunchies. Berryhill suggested statement pieces such as gold star earrings, layered gold necklaces and chunky hair clips.

A final accessory for this fall is a face mask, and many merchants are now selling washable cloth masks in a wide range of designs and styles. Perfect to complement any outfit.