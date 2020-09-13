Keeping up with fashion: What you need to know to stay fashionable this fall

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

With September upon us and a cold front poised to move through the area this week, fall is coming to Southern Oklahoma. To help everyone stay on top of the latest trends, a few local retailers talked about some of their favorite items and shared some of the most popular styles.

Sweaters are, of course, one of the most popular items for this fall, and every retailer mentioned them. Kadyn Carter, sales associate at Moments to Remember, said sweaters come in a variety of fabrics and styles.

“The sweaters and cardigans are some of our biggest items right now,” Carter said. “The ones we have here are super soft, and we have a variety of styles. Some are longer, and some are cropped. They’re really popular, and I love them myself.”

Jeans are another fall staple, and this season they come in a wide range of cuts from skinny, to a more relaxed fit, to flares and bell bottoms. As with the spring and summer distressed denim with frayed hems and edging continue to be on trend.

“We just ordered a couple large packages of distressed denim,” Edie Caplinger, sales associate at Threads Clothing Co., said. “I’ve noticed that the super skinny jeans and jeggings are starting to go out of style, but slim fits are still popular. Now most jeans are kind of fitted through the thigh but start to get a little bit looser as it gets down to the calves. They can sometimes even be flared, but not necessarily.”

Autumn Henry, sales associate at The Stag, said “mom jeans” are another major trend.

“Mom jeans are basically just a little bit baggy and loose fitting,” Henry said.

When it comes to accessories, scarves are the biggest fall trend.

“I think scarves will always be around,” Caplinger said. “Even over the summer you’d have the silk scarves around your neck or to tie in your hair. In the fall you have a lot more variety because then you can go with a silk scarf or knitted scarf. You can also go with something really long or just have an infinity scarf around your neck.”

Henry said jewelry trends for the fall include big earrings and bangle bracelets.

Carter said ankle-high boots were on trend for footwear.

She said the biggest trend in overall outfit composition involves mixing colors, patterns and the fit of various items with an autumn inspired color palette.

“It’s all about mixing things,” Carter said. “So if you have a loose top, you’ll have on leggings. Or if your top has a pattern, you’ll want to wear a solid on the bottom. You also wouldn’t want to wear a long top with a long jacket. Instead, you’d have on a long top with a cropped jacket or vice versa.”