Lance and Melina Windel wedding announced

MR. AND MRS. LANCE WINDEL

On June 12, Lance and Melina Windel expressed their love for each other by entering into a union of marriage in a private ceremony at the Ardmore Downtown Executive Airport. The date was special to the bride as it represented her home country of Brazil's Day of Love known as Dia dos Namorados.

Melina wore a fitted ivory gown and Lance, a United States Marine Corps Colonel, wore his USMC Blue Dress uniform.

Surrounded by family and close friends, along with a festive Mariachi band, the bride and groom spoke of their love for each other before taking flight to exchange their vows 27,000 feet above the beautiful Colorado sky!

The couple's honeymoon to Bora Bora was postponed due to COVID19. However, following their vows they continued their flight to Yosemite National Park for photos, then flew to Kiawah Island, S.C., for a short stay before returning home.