Looking cool when it's cold: Local merchants share some of winter's biggest trends

Drew Butler

dbutler@gannett.com

As fall turns into winter, merchants around Ardmore are putting out a larger selection of warmer clothes. Many of the trends will continue from the fall but a few new items will be making a fashion splash this winter.

One winter staple is denim and it can be found this season in a variety of cuts and colors. Even denim jackets are making a comeback.

“We’re selling a lot of different kinds of denim right now, said Threads Clothing Company Sales Associate Edie Caplinger. “We’re selling a lot of distressed and patterned denim and we have a brown snake skin that seems to be really popular. Different styles come as low rise or high waisted, it really just depends on what fits your body, what looks good, and what you like.”

She said one major trend is pairing “mom jeans” that are high waisted and fitted through the hips before loosening at the legs with ankle boots.

“You mainly wear ankle boots with mom jeans,” Caplinger said. “You’ll cuff the jeans at the bottom and then the cuff will fall at the top of the ankle boot.”

Zoe Clayburn, sales associate at The Stag, said jean jackets are becoming increasingly popular.

“Jean jackets are big this year,” Clayburn said. “We have them in medium blue or a lighter blue, but I feel like a lot of them have mixed patterns. It will be a denim jacket and then there will be a leopard print pocket.”

As Caplinger said, jeans are often paired with boots and there are a wide range of styles that are currently popular.

“I feel like brown boots are the most popular,” she said. “Depending on the shade you want, you can have a lighter brown or darker brown. You can still wear black, of course, but brown is more on trend.

Kaitlyn England, sales associate at The Rage, said some of their best sellers come from the brand Sorel and are both water proof and snow proof.

For tops, the biggest trend of the winter will be sweaters.

“Sweaters are either cardigans or just your typical sweater,” Clayburn said. “It really just depends on your preference. Some of our best-selling colors are black, white, olive and burgundy.”

England said this season’s sweaters tend to be oversized or cropped and patterns are popular designs.

“We’ve sold out of color block sweaters,” she said. “This year they are coming in oversized and cropped.”

Caplinger said hats are another big trend for winter.

“We’ve got several felt hats that come in different colors,” she said. “You can use them for a pop of color with whatever you’re wearing.”

England said chains that connect to face masks are a recent addition to their inventory for the winter.

“If you want to take your mask off and not throw it down or put it in your purse, you can take it off and it will hang down — like on a glasses chain,” she said. “We have all different kinds of styles — pearl ones, and regular link chain — just to name a couple."