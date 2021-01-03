Doug and Scheryl Williams celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

The Daily Ardmoreite

Doug and Scheryl (Winter) Williams celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 21, 2020, with their children and grandchildren.

Doug attended Murray State College. He served in the United States Navy, United States Air Force and the Army Reserves. Following discharge, he worked for Total Petroleum Refinery, Ardmore Fire Department and Hill-Rom. He was also the Fire Chief at the Ardmore Airpark. He retired in 2012.

Scheryl attended college at East Central University and Southeastern Oklahoma University. She worked for Maxwell Avenue Church of Christ for 11 years and Mental Health Services of Southern Oklahoma as Human Resources Manager for 22 years before retiring in February 2020.

The couple both had an adventurous spirit and have traveled and lived their life to the fullest and enjoy spending time with family.